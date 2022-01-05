Outdoor winter activities happening at Allegany State Park

RED HOUSE — Allegany State Park is offering a number of winter activities for those looking for snowy adventures in the outdoors.
Explore the woods and various points of interest at the park with winter snowshoe hikes, now underway. Park naturalists will lead interpretive snowshoe treks — or hikes if there is no snow — on Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m.
Witness a breath-taking winter sunset, hike along a quiet creek, visit a secret beaver pond or a historic site. Meeting places and hikes will vary.
Be sure to dress for the weather, bring a flashlight, water, a snack and a sense of adventure. If you don’t have your own snowshoes, there are several pairs to rent for free during the program. Call to reserve snowshoes by 10 a.m. the day of each hike.
For more information and the location of the weekly hike contact the Environmental Education/Recreation Department at (716) 354-6232 or check out the park’s Facebook page.
Saturday: Meet at Summit Warming Hut, Hike Bear Paw.
Jan. 11 and 15: Meet at the Administration Building, Hike Red Jacket.
Jan. 18 and 22: Park near Red House Toll, Hike Hemlock Hollow.
Jan. 25 and 29: Meet at Camp Allegany, Hike Nature Trail
February hike locations are to be determined and announced later. All programs and times are subject to change.
Try a new winter sport that will last a lifetime. Learn how to cross country ski, which is an excellent low impact exercise and easy to learn.
Take a ski through the woods of the Art Roscoe Ski Touring area with a park naturalist. Learn about the winter landscape while getting some exercise. All levels are welcome.
Sessions will start with a small “learn to ski” clinic and tips will be provided throughout the program. Please dress for the weather and bring water and a snack.
Ski Equipment is available to use during the program. Supplies are limited. Please call (716) 354-6232 in advance to reserve equipment. If there is not enough snow, the program will be canceled.
Cross country skiing begins Friday, Jan. 14, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Meet at the Summit Warming Hut.
For more information and the location of the weekly hike, contact the Environmental Education/Recreation Department at (716) 354-6232 or check out the Facebook page. All programs and times are subject to change.
The Allegany State Park Environmental Education and Recreation Department and the Western New York Mountain Bike Association (WNYMBA) are excited to host another year of Fun Fat Bike Rides beginning Friday, Jan. 14 at 6:45 p.m.
The 5- to 8-mile fun ride is for all levels and will last up to two hours, depending on the weather. Riders will wind through the Red House area of the park. If there is no snow, any bike is welcomed.
Bring warm clothes, a helmet, a headlight and a sense of adventure. Check-in will be at Camp Allegany. Although pre-registration is not required, if you are interested in borrowing a bike for the evening, call (716) 354-9101 ext. 232, as bike availability is limited.
Other rides scheduled this winter are Feb. 18 and March 18 at 6:30 p.m.
For more information contact the Environmental Education and Recreation Dept. at (716) 354-9101 ext. 232 or email alleganysp@parks.ny.gov.