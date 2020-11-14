OLEAN — Staff at Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center are working to help food pantries in the community this holiday season.
OGH’s Rock Out Hunger and BRMC’s Knock Out Hunger food drives will benefit local food pantries. This year, the nursing departments took the lead to organize the event.
The hospitals held contests where departments decorated grocery carts to collect non-perishable food items. Staff are then able to vote for their favorite cart. When the food drive ends, winners will receive prizes for best decorated cart and most food collected.