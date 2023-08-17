OLEAN — Kelly Design and Development, a local digital marketing agency, has received a $3,000 grant for their outstanding participation in the inaugural Business Plan Class created and administrated by IncubatorWorks.
The award was fully funded by the New Energy New York grant, awarded earlier this year to a consortium of regional stakeholders led by Binghamton University, which included IncubatorWorks. NENY was a collaborative effort of more than a dozen Upstate institutions.
The program committee selected Kelly as one of the top participants based on its business plan development and strategic vision for the future. All participants in the program were graduates of one of the 10 CoStarters cohorts, a small business accelerator class facilitated by IncubatorWorks, which preps business owners for starting and growing their businesses.
CoStarters is a prerequisite to participate in the business plan class.
"We are incredibly honored to have been awarded this grant and to be a part of the vibrant and growing entrepreneurial community across New York," said Brian Kelly, CEO and founder of Kelly Design and Development. "Participating in IncubatorWorks’ Business Plan Class has been an invaluable experience, and we are grateful for the recognition and support from IncubatorWorks, Binghamton University, and New Energy New York."