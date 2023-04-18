OLEAN — The Olean Meditation Center is pleased to announce that Ben Howard will be leading a program on zen practices Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 2275 Dugan Road.
An engaging and inspiring presenter, this marks Ben’s ninth appearance at the Center.
In this retreat we will explore 10 practices from the zen tradition. Drawn from the teachings of Thich Nhat Hanh, Shunryu Suzuki Roshi, Charlotte Joko Beck, Shinge Sherry Chayat Roshi, Meido Moore and Christian Dillo, among others, these practices will include mindfulness of breathing, spreading the vision, walking meditation, finding the still point, cultivating non-reactivity, “opening the hand of thought” and mindful eating.
Newcomers to meditation practice as well as seasoned practitioners are warmly invited to attend this program by pre-registering for no cost at www.oleanmeditation.org. Lunch donations will be appreciated.
Ben Howard, emeritus professor of English at Alfred University, is an internationally admired poet and essayist. The author of 11 books and a long-time zen practitioner, his recently published work includes “Immovable Awareness: The Intimate Practice of Zen” (2016) and “Firewood and Ashes: New and Selected Poems” (2015).
Forthcoming are “The Course of Nature,” his eighth collection of poems, and “The Absolute Moment: Essays on Western Zen.”
For the past two decades, Howard has led the Falling Leaf Sangha, a zen practice group in Alfred.