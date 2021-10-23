Little Valley Food Pantry has new home at former school building

LITTLE VALLEY — The Little Valley Food Pantry recently moved from the Valley View Baptist Church outside the village to the former Little Valley school at 207 Rock City St.
Food pantry manager Mary Bailey said the new location has enabled the pantry to expand to accommodate the ever-increasing numbers of people in need of food. The former pantry operated out of the Valley View Baptist Church for about 16 years, but outgrew the space because more and more people are coming to the pantry these days.
“We knew we were outgrowing our space at the church and we had no storage space to speak of,” Bailey said. “Our freezer and refrigerator was kept in a shed quite a ways behind the church. It meant we had to drive back there over a creek and back up to the shed doors to get the frozen goods and dairy products. There was no good place to turn around, so it was quite a job in the wintertime.”
When the need for a bigger pantry space was evident about a year ago, Bailey and one of her main volunteers, the late Jerry Titus, discussed some options for a more suitable place. One idea was to inquire about the former Little Valley school that now houses the offices of a number of local organizations.
“We thought the school would be ideal because it’s right in the middle of town, so people could walk to the panty if they wanted to,” she said. “When I looked the space over, I thought it was ideal. It was just what we needed.”
In July, Bailey and her volunteers made the move to their new location in the back of the school building on the first floor. She said they are quite happy at the school because they now have the convenience of a kitchen, cafeteria, storeroom, walk-in freezer and walk-in cooler. They also have new shelves and other conveniences to work with that they didn’t have at the church.
“It’s so much easier here at the school. When we were at the church, we had to go into the storeroom and take all our food out and put it on their tables. When we were finished, we had to pack up the stuff and move it back into the storeroom,” she said. “Now, it stays on the shelves. It’s so much better than it was, not that we had any complaints with the church because they were good enough to let us have the pantry there. We just outgrew them.”
Bailey said they are getting twice as much food to give away than what they had to offer at the church. With people losing their jobs and falling on hard times, largely due to the pandemic, there are many more people who need food now.
“Ordinarily, 20 to 30 people come to the food pantry on Fridays, but 35 showed up this past week,” she said. “On Thursday, when the produce and dairy truck was here, approximately 100 cars came for food. That means we served about 200 people, including children.”
Bailey said she has managed the Little Valley Food Pantry for two-and-a-half to three years, but has worked there for about seven. When former Pantry Manager Allie Emerson retired after 15 years, Bailey took over because she was second in command.
The 85-year-old Cattaraugus woman and her band of a dozen volunteers dedicate their time and energy to make sure people get the necessary food they need. Some students have been volunteering with them to fulfill their community service requirements for school. Bailey welcomes more youth to volunteer at the pantry.
Bailey said they survive on grants and donations. They got a grant for food from the Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation two years ago and another grant earlier in October. She said they received another donation through the Food Bank of Western New York in Buffalo for utensils as well as odds and ends. St. John’s Church in Cattaraugus donated $2,000 for their shelving.
“We’re so proud of our pantry. We still have a few more things to do, but we are getting them done,” she said.
In addition to food from the Food Distribution Center in Buffalo, the pantry also gets food donations from Walmart and Tops Market in Springville. They also get pizzas from Little Caesars in Salamanca.
The food pantry is open every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A truck brings produce and dairy products one Thursday a month from 10 a.m. to noon.
Donations for the food pantry can be mailed to Mary Bailey, 9579 Leon Road, Cattaraugus, NY 14719. Anyone who is experiencing a food emergency should call her at (716) 257-3135.