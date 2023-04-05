GOWANDA — A group of talented area performers will be re-visiting one of their favorite places the third weekend in April as a fundraiser for the Gowanda's Hollywood Theatre and Tri-County Arts Council.
“The Great American Trailer Park Musical” will take place 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22, at the Hollywood Theater, 39 W Main St., in Gowanda. Attendees will be able to mingle with the cast at 7 p.m. and “redneck” attire is strongly encouraged for audience members.
Tickets are $15 per person and can be bought at Tri County Arts Council at 110 West State St., Olean; or at the door or from any cast member.
Directed by Jake Riggs, “The Great American Trailer Park Musical" takes place in Armadillo Acres Trailer Park in the less-than-scenic town of Starke, Florida, and stars a Greek chorus of three of the park's residents — Betty (played by Joy Wilber), Linoleum (Angela Emley) and Pickles (Bridgette Oschman). When Pippi (Katie Schlosser), a young woman on the run from her latest romantic mistake, ends up in the middle of Armadillo Acres, she figures it’s a place “where the folks got so many problems of their own, they won’t much notice mine.”
Pippi quickly encounters an agoraphobic housewife named Jeannie (Marcia Wymer) and her husband, Norbert (Shane Oschman), all while trying to forget about her troubled ex, Duke (Joe Fitz). Special roles played by Alan Bernstein, Tristan DeFiore, David Merwine, Connie Tracy Shanks, and Rodney Stebbins.
The show is produced by Paula Bernstein, with help from Kelly Vaccaro, tech director; Kim Voegelin, music director; and musicians Courtney Sprout on keyboard and Jhonas Price on drums.
“The Great American Trailer Park Musical,” with music and lyrics by David Nehls and book by Betsy Kelso, is a deliriously salty send-up of all things tacky in late-20th century pop culture, from confrontational, confessional reality shows to commercials for everything from toilet bowl cleansers to TiVo.
This show is definitely not for the younger crowd — ages 16-plus is highly suggested.
For more information, visit www.tricountyartscouncil.org/shop/ticket/the-great-american-trailer-park-musical-ticket/.