OLEAN — The Twin Tiers Disc Golf Association, City of Olean and Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation would like to thank all of the Gargoyle Disc Golf Course sponsors for their generous contributions.
The pandemic forced the closure of many local recreational activities which prompted the goal to introduce Cattaraugus County’s first public disc golf course for all ages and backgrounds.
“We are proud to recognize such a diverse list of individual and corporate sponsors, many of whom banded together with industry competitors in order to make the City of Olean a better place to live,” said Rich Longer, president.
Gold sponsors include: A Jason Clemons Salon & Spa; Blue Dog Disc Golf; Both, Brach & Hendrix Inc.; Casey, Halwig, & Hartle Funeral Home; Close’s Lumber; Community Bank N.A.; Dan Horn Pharmacy & Health Services; Giardini Brothers Construction; Gil and Linda Witte; Hedley Brook Insurance Agency; Intandem; Jim’s Park & Shop; Kel-Kur Electrical Contracting; Marcella Smith State Farm Insurance Agency; Mike Conroy State Farm Insurance Agency; Olean Medical Group; Ontario Shores Federal Credit Union; SolEpoxy Inc.; Southern Tier Realty & Insurance; Sports Locker; St. Bonaventure University Student Life; The Hollamby Agency; and Walmart Foundation.
Silver sponsors include: Adam’s Services Portable Restrooms; Andy Culliton; Chris Freeland; Cutco Corporation; Fox Financial; Friday Night League Golfers; Pioneers of the Original 9; Rotary Club of Olean; Shane Pangborn; and Tasta Pizza.
Bronze sponsors include: Archbishop Walsh Academy; Chautauqua Disc Golf Association; Corinne Potter; Dennis and Pamela Pezzimenti; Grand Slam Grill; James Carman; Jim and Marlene Longer; Kellee Gangemi; Olean Area Chamber of Commerce; Olean Area Federal Credit Union; Petruzzi Insurance; Planning Committee of Problems of the Aging; and Randy Conklin.