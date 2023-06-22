OLEAN — Four recent graduates of high schools in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties received awards this year from the Chautauqua Cattaraugus Board of Realtors Scholarship Fund at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Mathurin Griffith, Brayden Hayes, Elizabeth Lai and Andrew Maguire each received the Chautauqua Cattaraugus Board of Realtors Scholarship.
The board of realtors scholarship fund provides four annual $500 scholarships to students in good academic standing in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. Preference is given to students pursuing a business-related degree.
From Cattaraugus County, Andrew Maguire of Allegany-Limestone Central School and Randolph Central School’s Mathurin Griffith received the scholarship.
Maguire plans to study business analytics at Alfred University. Griffith will attend Georgia Southern University to study accounting.
Recipients from Chautauqua County included Elizabeth Lai of Maple Grove High School and Brayden Hayes of Sherman Central School.
Lai will attend the University at Buffalo to study biochemistry. Hayes will study sports management at Baldwin Wallace University.
Since the Chautauqua Cattaraugus Board of Realtors established the scholarship in 2016 the fund has made possible $12,000 in support for graduates of Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties to pursue their educational goals.
Donations can be made to any of these funds at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, or online at cattfoundation.org.