ELLICOTTVILLE — The Rotary Club of Ellicottville’s major fundraiser, Tuscan Moon, has been canceled.
The annual event was scheduled to be held at John Harvard’s Tamarack Pool Complex at Holiday Valley on Aug. 29.
The popular event consists of dinner from many of Ellicottville’s fine restaurants, live music and a silent auction. Last year’s event sold out with more than 150 people attending.
The proceeds from Tuscan Moon provide the bulk of revenue necessary to fund both the Ellicottville Rotary Foundation for Youth and the Family Support for Ellicottville Youth. Local programs supported are ECS student scholarships, the Food Pantry, The Ellicottville Library, and more.
In response to the COVID-19 crisis, The Rotary Foundation for Youth & Family Support worked with Ellicottville Central Schools (ECS) to supplement the ECS meal program. Ellicottville Rotary, in conjunction with local restaurants, provided over 4,000 meals to local families.
As a result of the cancelation of this major fundraiser, the Rotary is asking interested donors to visit www.ellicottvillerotary.com/donate.