CONEWANGO — Colquhoun’s Custom Ice Cream sprang up this summer and has been a popular go-to destination along the Amish Trail.
Owners Gene and Tammy Calhoun have been offering ice cream lovers their custom-made ice cream since mid-July when they opened their shop in the heart of Conewango.
The husband and wife duo operate their entire business together including making the ice cream and serving their customers.
The Calhouns have created 87 different hard ice cream flavors including white chocolate with raspberries and peanut butter Butterfinger. More are to come as people give them ideas and make requests. The ice cream is sold by the half-pint, pint and half-gallon.
Soft serve vanilla and chocolate ice cream is available in cones.Tammy said they have custard every once in a while because people request it and, on some days, they have espresso, salted caramel and strawberry twist. They try to do sundaes on Sundays and milkshakes on Mondays.
Neither Tammy nor Gene had much experience making ice cream until they began making it for family and friends in their home kitchen. Gene said the push to get out of the house and into a separate building was partly because of health department regulations, but it was also getting crowded in the kitchen.
Tammy said they started with 20 flavors and before they knew it there were 50, and there could be 100 soon. She said most of the flavors started as what they really wanted in ice cream as kids. Family, friends and customers have rapidly added to the list.
All 87 choices of ice cream are not available everyday. Tammy said they rotate the flavors and the selections of the day are posted on a sign outside the shop.
“Yes, it’s like Forrest Gump, ‘Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get,’” Gene said.
“Some people are excited by that. They can’t wait to see what flavors we have each day,” Tammy added.
The idea for an ice cream business came about when one of Gene’s Amish friends asked if he could store ice cream in his barn. He said an Amish man would be over at the barn getting ice cream everyday. His Amish friend kept suggesting that he also sell ice cream but, at the time, he had too much going on to pursue it.
“Last year, I watched them come in and out of the barn and I thought, ‘Man, they really like their ice cream. Maybe there’s something to this,’” he recalled. “So, I started checking into machines and brands of ice cream. I started talking to more and more people about the business and, next thing you know, I bought a machine.”
The shop was built from the frame of an old camping trailer. Tammy said Gene built most of it himself with help from family and friends. She said the trailer transformation began in April, as soon as the snow melted until the day before they opened July 15.
The couple is using an ancient family motto, “Si Je Puis,” which means “If I can” in French, and a coat of arms for their business. Gene said the motto comes from a story about his Scottish heritage, as does the name Colquhoun (pronounced kuhl·hoon), the original spelling of Calhoun. He said the French came into play because England and France were fighting over Scotland back in 1424 when Sir John Colquhoun seized possession of Dumbarton Castle.
The Calhouns have a short commute to work with the ice cream shop next door. There’s a nice shady area off of the parking lot where customers can sit and enjoy their ice cream.
Both grew up locally, Tammy in Kennedy and Gene on John Darling Road in the town of Conewango, until sixth grade.
Gene, who is also an antique dealer specializing in toys, had a booth at the Salamanca Antique Mall for a while. He said their future plans could include an antique shop in the barn and expanding the ice cream/sub shop.
Colquhoun’s Custom Ice Cream is located at 5543 Route 62 in Conewango. The ice cream shop is expected to stay open through Nov. 30. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 4-8 p.m.; Friday, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.
For more information, or to pre-order a custom flavor or half-gallon container, call Gene at (716) 485-8118.