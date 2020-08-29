OLEAN — Patty Calbi, cost accountant officer for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, celebrated 25 years of service with Cutco Cutlery on Friday.
Calbi joined Vector Marketing Corporation on Aug. 28, 1995, as part of the fall catalog program, becoming a full-time employee in November 1996. She was also a purchasing clerk, data entry operator; accounting clerk; accounts payable clerk; senior accounting clerk; and inventory accountant, before being promoted to her current position on July 1, 2019.
A graduate of Empire State College, Calbi lives in Olean with her husband, Nick. She has two children, Tony and Nicole.