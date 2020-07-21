Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Shayla Wilhelm. Shayla is the daughter of Adam and Ginny Wilhelm and graduated from Portville Central School.
Shayla has done much for her community. She has been a peer tutor for a year; volunteered at the local food pantry; wrote letters to nursing home residents during the COVID-19 outbreak; coached volleyball at summer camp for two years; was a bell ringer for the Salvation Army; and wrapped and delivered Christmas presents to local families.
Additionally, Shayla has volunteered her time at the schools concession stand; was a choral accompanist for the school for four years; and a piano accompanist for her church.
She has sang the national anthem at several sporting events, and has participated in National Hour of Code, where she volunteered as a computer monitor to elementary-aged students, to grow students’ interest in computer programming.
In addition to community service, Shayla has been very involved in school programs. Some of those programs include the International Club; Physics Club; Spanish Club, as the president; Concert Band, holding positions of vice-president and president; Jazz Band; All-County Band; Area All-State Band; Buffalo State College Honors Band; and Choir.
She has also played softball and golf, and earned numerous awards in both volleyball and basketball. Some of those awards include Big 30 Senior Basketball Classic selectee; senior captain in volleyball, and two-time state champion; All Western NY Scholar Athlete; Volleyball Team Rock Star Award; and Adam Claire Elliot Basketball All-Tournament Team.
Among many other awards, Shayla has also earned multiple Scholar Athlete Awards in volleyball, basketball and golf.
Academically, Shayla worked hard. She has been a member of the National Honor Society as the vice president; earned the Ernston’s Make a Difference Award at the St. Bonaventure Regional Science Fair; earned first and second place at the Angelo Melaro Writing Contest; and received the Penn York American Chemical Society Award.
Additionally, Shayla has earned the Alfred State College Science and Engineering Fair Grand Prize Winner; University of Rochester’s Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award; Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement in Math and Science; and has received a full tuition scholarship at Florida Institute of Technology.
Shayla’s future plans are to attend Florida Institute of Technology majoring in aerospace engineering, while rowing on the crew team.
She is described by her school counselor as being a young lady who consistently goes out of her way to help others.
The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau is still seeking deserving candidates and nominations for the 2020 graduating class are still open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is graduating in 2020, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator, at ajcrosson@cattco.org.