The Cattaraugus County Health Department was notified of its 126th confirmed case of COVID-19 late Friday.
The department's active positive COVID-19 caseload was reported late Friday to be 11, as there are 111 residents who have recovered from COVID-19.
The latest reported case is a male resident who lives in the northeast corner of the county who reports traveling to Maryland during the first week of July. He recently developed fever, chills, body aches and fatigue and was tested for COVID-19 on July 27.
County health officials said they have begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.
"We continue to ask our residents to hunker down and avoid any non-essential travel, especially to areas where there is community-wide spread of COVID-19," the health department said in a statement, "otherwise, you place your family and other Cattaraugus County residents at risk. If travel is necessary, please wear a homemade cloth face mask while in public and maintain social distancing, at least 6 feet away from other people."
No new cases were reported Saturday in Allegany County, which has not reported a new positive test since July 24. The county has seen 79 total cases, with 78 people having recovered. There has been one death.
There are currently 31 county residents in quarantine/isolation.
STATEWIDE UPDATE
Five months since the first confirmed COVID-19 case in New York, New York state conducted 82,737 COVID-19 tests Friday — the highest number of tests ever conducted in a single day in the state.
Of the tests, 0.91% were positive, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office reported Saturday. In Western New York, the percentage of positive tests on Friday was 1.1%, down from Thursday's 1.6%.
"Our future is dependent on what we do, and social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands are useful and effective tools as we combat this virus," the governor said. "New Yorkers should continue practicing those basic behaviors and local governments should enforce state guidance."
There were 581 total patient hospitalizations on Friday (up 5 from Thursday), with 92 new hospitalizations.
There were 147 patients in intensive care units (+7 from Thursday), while the number of patients in ICUs with intubation was 72 (+2).
There were four COVID-19 deaths in New York Friday, bringing the state's reported confirmed total to 25,164.