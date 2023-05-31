ELLICOTTVILLE — Plans for a startup business to retrofit centrifugal gas compressors in part of the former Siemens Energy plant in North Olean drew praise from members of the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency on Wednesday.
Former Dresser-Rand president and CEO Vincent Volpe’s company, FoxRES LLC, is leasing the testing facility at the former Siemens Energy campus to show that a new propeller design will boost compressors’ efficiency.
FoxRES is leasing the test facility for two years with a third-year option. The company has hired 13 employees — 10 in Olean and three in Texas — including John Stahley, former Siemens vice president of U.S. operations.
Stahley is also a member of the IDA board of directors, but is not participating in discussions and will abstain from voting on the initial $2.5 million project to get the test facility ready to operate before the end of the year. The new company’s annual payroll is reported at $750,000.
FoxRES will lease the 17,000-square-foot test facility from Cimolai, the Italian steel fabrication company that bought the Siemens campus with plans to fabricate steel in the more than 900,000-square-feet of building at the site.
If the tests of the new compressor propeller go well, FoxRES will build a 50,000-square-foot facility where compressors could be shipped for retrofitting, similar to a tuneup. Officials are looking for a local site now, which could compete with a Texas site. If the Olean area is chosen to host the facility, up to 100 skilled workers would be needed — presumably including some of the more than 400 Siemens Energy employees who were furloughed last year when the company ceased operations.
About 100 workers were transferred to Siemens Painted Post plant, while others have found work at other sites in the area.
Cimolai plans to hire more than 200 skilled steelworkers and welders and about 30 office staff and start operations in 2025. Contractors are already hard at work on more than $55 million in renovations to ready the plant buildings for steel fabrication for large projects including bridges and stadiums — possibly the new Buffalo Bills stadium in Orchard Park.
Regarding FoxRES’s plans, “They want to make compressors more efficient,” said IDA board member Brent Driscoll. The new patented propeller designs must be tested. “It’s a big deal.”
“The testing phase is critical,” added Corey Wiktor, IDA executive director. “This is a huge toe in the water.”
Stahley resigned from Siemens in June 2022 to become general manager of the company formed by Volpe. Stahley has no ownership interest or stock in the company.
One thing going for an Olean site for a permanent FoxRES facility to employ up to 100 people is that it is a START-UP NY company — the operation and its employees would pay no New York state income tax for a set amount of time.
Compressors from the field would be shipped to Olean for retooling, then be sent back to where they were originally installed, Wiktor said. The project is a good example of green energy by significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions.
“They have to be pretty sure this will work,” Driscoll said, citing the significant investment — up to $25 million over the next two years.
FoxRES is seeking $160,000 in sales tax exemptions for equipment for the venture.
The IDA board approved setting a public hearing on the FoxRES plan for June 19 at 9 a.m. in the mayor’s conference room at the Olean Municipal Building.
Volpe will appear via ZOOM at the IDA’s June 22 meeting, during which the board will vote on the plan.
“This is going to be an exciting project in this industry,” IDA Chairman Thomas Buffamante said.