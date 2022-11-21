ELLICOTTVILLE — The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency gave final approval Monday for an incentive package for Cimolai-HY LLC to take over the former Siemens gas compressor plant in Olean.
The package is designed to encourage the purchase of the plant, $56 million in investments and hiring of 225 skilled trade workers and 25-30 office staff.
That hiring could start in late 2023 or early 2024. The jobs are expected to pay between $54,000 and $180,000.
The IDA approved a $4.8 million payment in lieu of taxes agreement over the next 15 years, plus $400,000 worth of sales tax exemptions and $125,000 for the mortgage tax fee for the joint venture involving Italian steel company Cimolai S.P.A. and Related Companies of New York City.
The IDA’s goal was to get Siemens Energy to sell the 88-acre North Olean site to a company willing to invest in a future that includes many of the more than 500 skilled workers who lost jobs when Siemens ceased manufacturing earlier this year.
Cimolai-HY brings together two steel fabricating companies in the joint venture to provide structural steel for stadiums, schools, bridges and other public and private projects.
Corey Wiktor, executive director of the IDA, said the deal isn’t finalized yet, but with passage of the incentive package, all signs are positive. The IDA is continuing to work with Cimolai-HY.
“It’s not going to replace the full loss of jobs from Siemens, but I think it will be a very positive thing for the city,” Wiktor said.
He said he was looking forward to the new company moving forward with the sale and coming in with 225 jobs for some of those who lost their jobs at Siemens, formerly Dresser-Rand Co., Dresser and Dresser Clark.
Wiktor and others are hopeful that the company will be successful and expand employment in the coming years.
The IDA is still working with Cimolai-HY go help the company secure additional incentives from New York state for training and low-cost power.
“Everything points in the right direction,” Wiktor said after the IDA unanimously passed the benefits package.
Olean Mayor Bill Aiello said that while the new jobs promised by the Cimolai-HY deal won't fully replace all jobs lost when Siemens pulled out of Olean, but it is a good start.
“It’s very positive for the city,” the mayor said after the IDA’s action on Monday. “I’m very pleased that they (Cimolai-HY) were able to come to an agreement with Siemens on the sale of the plant and 225 jobs.”
Aiello suggested the new owner, if successful, could bring additional jobs to the community.
The 88-acre Siemens site includes two large industrial plants and a large and two small office buildings totaling about 950,000 square feet. There are another seven buildings used for storage and testing.
In the first 15 years of the P.I.L.O.T., the Cimolai-HY project would be tax-exempt. The company would receive an 85% tax exemption in year 16, 70% in year 17, 55% in year 18, 40% in year 19, 25% in year 20 and no exemption in year 21.
The P.I.L.O.T. goes from $250,000 in the first year to $431,000 to $265,000 in year two, $260,000 in year three, $265,000 in year four, $270,000 in year five, $325,000 in year six, $330,000 in year seven, $335,000 in year eight, $345,000 in year nine, $350,000 in year 10, $406 in year 11, $412 in year 12, $418,000 in year 13, $424,000 in ear 14 and $431,000 in year 16.
The P.I.L.O.T. payments would be split between the county, city and school district. The exact spilt is unclear.
“They would like to get started in the spring,” Wiktor said, regarding refitting the manufacturing area. “Work would pick up in the summer and they look to start hiring in late 2023 or early 2024. It could be a nice ramp-up from construction into hiring."
Wiktor said officials are projecting $300 million in economic activity due to the IDA incentives.
“It’s a deserving project and warrants help to create jobs,” he said.
Related Companies hopes to get some of the former Siemens skilled employees back, Wiktor added.