Siemens Energy

The Siemens Energy campus — formerly Dresser-Rand, in North Olean.

 Bob Clark/Olean Times Herald

ELLICOTTVILLE — The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency gave final approval Monday for an incentive package for Cimolai-HY LLC to take over the former Siemens gas compressor plant in Olean.

The package is designed to encourage the purchase of the plant, $56 million in investments and hiring of 225 skilled trade workers and 25-30 office staff.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social