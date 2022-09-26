OLEAN — Cattaraugus County remains in the medium range for COVID-19 community transmission and has reported more than 700 cases and seven deaths in September.
As of Monday afternoon, the Cattaraugus County Health Department had recorded 713 cases of the coronavirus this month and reported the latest deaths on Sept. 20 and 22.
The number of county residents known to have had the COVID-19 virus since March 2020 — some of them twice — has grown to 22,728.
That is more people than the population of both the cities of Olean (13,580) and Salamanca (5,466), which adds up to just over 19,000.
From Friday through Monday, the county reported 93 new cases of the coronavirus among residents. There were 21 new cases on Sunday and Monday, 19 on Saturday and 22 on Friday.
There were 276 active cases as of Monday.
If 90 more people are diagnosed with COVID-19 in the final four days of this month, September will move into fourth this year behind January, the record month of 4,739 cases, May with 1,434 cases and February with 1,161 cases. Other months this year are March with 411, April with 740, June with 479, July with 383 (the lowest this year) and August with 802.
The health department offered an updated COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday that also covers the Omicron variant’s BA.4v and BA.5 sub-variants. The new boosters are also available at area pharmacies.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Covid Data Tracker showed a seven-day positivity of 15.78% for the week ending Friday. That is up 2.35% from the previous seven days.
The CDC site said there were 120.87 cases per 100,000 population and that there were 11.4 people per 100,000 hospitalized with COVID-19.
The seven days through Sunday showed 117 new cases or 153.71 per 100,000, up 27.17% from the previous seven days.
With seven new COVID-19 admissions for the seven days ending Saturday (8.7 per 100,000), admissions were down 33.3% from the previous seven-day period.
Olean General Hospital reported 14 staffed beds in the ICU in use by COVID-19 patients. That is up 10.8% over the previous seven-day period