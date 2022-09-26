Coronavirus

This illustration reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

OLEAN — Cattaraugus County remains in the medium range for COVID-19 community transmission and has reported more than 700 cases and seven deaths in September.

As of Monday afternoon, the Cattaraugus County Health Department had recorded 713 cases of the coronavirus this month and reported the latest deaths on Sept. 20 and 22.

