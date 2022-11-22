County budget of $272.4 million approved; tax levy unchanged

Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer, R-Randolph, praised passage of the $272.4 million county budget Tuesday.

LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers quickly passed a record $272.4 million county budget for 2023 after no one spoke at a public hearing Tuesday night.

The budget was unchanged from the tentative spending plan introduced by County Administrator Jack Searles on Nov. 9 and for the fourth year in a row contains no increase in the tax levy, said Finance Committee Chairman Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda.

Cattaraugus County Legislature Finance Committee Chairman Andrew Burr (standing), R-Gowanda, thanked county budget officials after passage of the $272.4 million budget for 2023.

