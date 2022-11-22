LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers quickly passed a record $272.4 million county budget for 2023 after no one spoke at a public hearing Tuesday night.
The budget was unchanged from the tentative spending plan introduced by County Administrator Jack Searles on Nov. 9 and for the fourth year in a row contains no increase in the tax levy, said Finance Committee Chairman Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda.
The budget was passed unanimously with a tax levy of nearly $55.25 million, unchanged through the pandemic, Burr noted. The budget includes a $33.3 million capital budget for roads, bridges, culverts and building projects.
A $3.2 million bond issue will fund part of the capital program.
There is another $4 million in funding for more than a dozen county roads using private contractors for paving.
It was the use of $7.3 million from the county fund balance or surplus that enabled county budget officials to maintain the same tax levy. That is still $1.1 million than was used to keep the tax levy — and in turn the tax rate — down.
The full value tax rate of $10.05 per $1,000 is the lowest since 1988. It is down $1.05 per $1,000 from the 2022 budget, a drop of 9.5%.
Also helping to keep the tax levy down was a 10.5% increase in the full value assessment to $5.49 billion
Appropriations were up $10 million from the 2022 budget level. Total revenues were up $10 million to $219.2 million.
Searles proposed $1.5 million more in sales tax revenue for 2023 and nearly $1.5 million in casino revenue tied to the loss of property tax revenue in the city of Salamanca as tax-exempt Native Americans purchase property and take it off the tax rolls.
Searles projected regular sales tax receipts of $20.7 million in 2023, up from $19.7 million in 2022. In addition, the extra 1% sales tax tax helps fuel road and bridge construction and maintenance is projected to bring in $13.1 million next year, up from $12.5 million in 2022.
The Olean Municipal Airport will receive $95,000 next year, up $10,000 from 2022. The funding will go toward runway engineering costs.
Nearly one third of the 33 municipalities saw a hike in their tax rate tied to the equalization rate. The rest — including the city of Olean, where the tax rate decreased 7.27% to $11.82 per $1,000 — went down.
The 2023 tax rates and change follows.