Career Academy wraps year with 12 area students at ASP

RED HOUSE — The Cattaraugus County Career Academy held its final meeting of the year on June 19 at Allegany State Park with 12 students from area schools.
Forty youths participated in the year-long CCCA program with 25 of them earning a $250 stipend in January and a final 10 youths finishing with near-perfect attendance. Those final 10 qualified for a second stipend and a paid summer internship managed in partnership with Cattaraugus-Allegany Dream It Do It, Interfaith Caregivers and Southern Tier West.
CCCA is a new program to the region that leverages existing best practices, builds the capacity of local schools and creates networking and hands-on activities for high school-age youth in one of three focused career paths — Advanced Manufacturing, Business & Entrepreneurship or Health Care & Medical Wellness.
Dr. Fileve Palmer of Southern Tier West coordinates the program and she co-led the small event with Dr. Joe Stahlman from Seneca Nation’s Tribal Historic Preservation Office. Chris Tripoli, ASP manager, worked with Palmer to arrange the event.
In addition to receiving their certificates and stipends at the conclusion of the event, youth were welcomed by Palmer, who enthusiastically thanked everyone for attending. Stahlman gave the youths a brief history of the ASP, first asking them what they knew about it. Based on their answers, he took them on a journey of the park’s roots as an indigenous territory where Seneca people built homes and hunted and gathered foods and medicines to supplement traditional agriculture.
Stahlman noted how the park is host to sacred sites that are still visited by contemporary Seneca people. He pointed out to the participants when he told them that the lake, near where the event was taking place, was actually human-made.
After enjoying some snacks and chatting, everyone made their way onto the lawn and Palmer led a yoga practice. She explained how the techniques could help them overcome the stresses of life and anxieties that might arise through school and work. Stahlman concluded with a short meditation focused on the breath.
Through funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), the youths will continue to “earn while they learn” through the summer by doing various project-based activities. From developing region-specific board games and managing the medical loan office to helping elders learn technology for telehealth and working on a “What’s so cool about manufacturing” video, area youth will also work on the core skills that develop them as good workers and strengthen their networks to stay in the area.
CCCA will begin recruiting participants in September, with a start date in October. The organizers have tweaked meetings to take place over an eight-week period to ensure more participants finish.
To find out more about the program, visit cattcocareeracademies.org.