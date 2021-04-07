ALLEGANY — When the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany created Canticle Farm in 2001, the ground was first opened for planting on Earth Day in April and later distributed the produce to shareholders in pop-up tents.
In the two decades since, Canticle Farm has grown to operate out of two locations that contain fields, a full-size barn, a year-round market, farmer’s market participation, several high tunnels, greenhouses, staff, volunteers, numerous shareholders, community programs and distributions to charities.
Sister Melissa Scholl said the nonprofit, all-natural farm is observing its 20th anniversary by conducting a mini fundraiser that requests a $20 donation for Canticle’s 20th. Funds raised will support farm operations and expansion, as well as Canticle’s Sponsored Share Program which provides free produce through local nonprofits to those who need it most.
“This is a first,” Scholl said of the fundraiser that requests donations.“It is our 20th anniversary and the 22nd of April is Earth Day. Within that time span I believe (Mark Printz, farm manager) first opened the ground to plant back in 2001.”
Scholl said activities for the month are still being planned by the organization’s action committee. She said one aspect of the fundraiser will be to provide a Canticle Farm bag to the first five people who donate $100.
“People are not limited to $20, and they don’t have to go as far as $20” as a lower donation would be appreciated, too, she remarked.
A look back 20 years reveals a young farm on South Nine Mile Road that planted and harvested during the summer season..
“They didn’t have a barn — they had their first high tunnel before they had a barn,” Scholl said of the Canticle staff. “Everything (including storage and distribution) was done under pop-up tents.”
She said the first roadside stand was also a pop-up tent and sold imperfect vegetables to community members who had offered to purchase the extra produce not used by shareholders.
By 2005, the farm had grown large enough to warrant a barn, which was built that year on the South Nine Mile property.
Scholl said the Sponsored Share Program began in the early days of the farm when a shareholder bought a share for an individual who needed food.
“From then on there was an attentiveness to meeting the needs of the people who we knew needed food,” she explained. “It was funded by the shareholders or by donations (and became) the Sponsored Share Program we now have.”
The farm continued to grow and eventually acquired the former Bockmier gardening business on Old State Road. That facility is now used for the farm market, and for growing some produce in a field behind the structure.
Scholl said Printz was the first and only farm manager hired by Canticle, and has done an excellent job over the years.
“What he has learned in 20 years is just remarkable,” she said of Printz. “He’s become a go-to person for high tunnel information and he can tell you about everything he grows and why and how he grows it.”
Printz is modest about his work and “multi-tasking” efforts at the farm, which includes planting, harvesting, repair work along with managing.
“It’s been a whirlwind for sure, but I’m definitely enjoying it,” Printz said of his two decades at Canticle. “It just shows what the community can do when you bring people together. If it wasn’t for the Sisters having the dream of this, none of this would have happened … I just happened to be lucky enough to be the farmer.”
On a related topic, Printz and Scholl said Canticle received a good response for its request for applicants to work at the farm during the upcoming spring and summer seasons.
“We had a very good response,” Scholl said. “(Printz) will start interviewing and hiring probably at the end of this month, and enlarge his crew for May. That’s when they start planting outside. “Right now, they’re filling the high tunnels up with the greens we’ll be using for our spring share and spring market.”
To donate, visit Donate at Canticle Market at canticlefarm.org/donate.html, or call the Canticle Farm office at 373-0200, ext. 3358.