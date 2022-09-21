Della Pia-Langworthy

Candidates in the 23rd Congressional District had markedly different reactions to news Wednesday that New York Attorney General Letitia James had filed a civil lawsuit against Donald Trump and his family for fraudulently valuing properties.

“Tish James’ civil lawsuit against the Trump family 49 days before the election is one of the most brazen political publicity stunts I have seen during my lifetime,” declared Nicholas Langworthy, the state GOP chairman running against Democrat Max Della Pia.

