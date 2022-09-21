Candidates in the 23rd Congressional District had markedly different reactions to news Wednesday that New York Attorney General Letitia James had filed a civil lawsuit against Donald Trump and his family for fraudulently valuing properties.
“Tish James’ civil lawsuit against the Trump family 49 days before the election is one of the most brazen political publicity stunts I have seen during my lifetime,” declared Nicholas Langworthy, the state GOP chairman running against Democrat Max Della Pia.
“Recent polling confirms that voters are leaving her and her fellow Democrats in droves, and as we have consistently seen from New York Democrats, they have no problem breaking laws or trampling our constitution to try and hold onto power,” Langworthy said in a prepared statement.
“Day after day, Tish James ignores the blatant corruption of her fellow Democrats and the crimewave that has besieged our state,” Langworthy said. “She has engaged in her own corruption of the office, launching political attacks against rivals, and her relentless obsession with not only the President, but his entire family is disgusting. This lawsuit isn’t worth the paper it’s written on and voters of all stripes should be deeply disturbed by this reckless abuse of power that is being wielded purely for political gain.”
Della Pia, a retired Air Force colonel from Tioga County, responded to a request for comment, saying, “Langworthy rails against any attempt to hold himself or any people connected to him accountable for their lack of integrity. He seems to have no respect for the rule of law. He is clearly a long-time ally of Trump and was a member of his transition team.”
Della Pia added, “Trump’s lack of truthfulness has been repeatedly pointed out in the news, in the testimony of Michael Cohen, and in the recorded number of public statements that have been found to be false numbering in the tens of thousands (the last number I recall was 23,000 lies). His habit of lying is so well known it is an expected part of his business activities. It is so blatant and well established, it is as if he is incapable of telling the truth.”
Della Pia said “it’s also not surprising that Nicholas Langworthy has supported Trump through all of this.” He noted Carl Paladino was one of the first people that Langworhty supported; in 2010 he was the only county chair in New York to endorse him in the Republican primary. “This helped Nick make a name for himself as did his role on Trump’s transition team.”
Della Pia said he fully supports James’s lawsuit against Trump because he “favors the rule of law.”
Della Pia also continued to press his opponent over his link to the Lee Zeldin Independence Party petitions scandal on Tuesday.
Independence Party petitions for Zeldin, the Republican congressman from Long Island who is challenging Gov. Hochul in the November election, included more than 11,000 signatures that were found to be copies and were disqualified by the state Board of Elections. The copies had been made on copiers in the state Republican Party offices in Albany, where GOP chairman Langworthy has his office.
The board of elections and Albany County district attorney’s office are investigating the copied nominating petitions. Without those signatures, which were placed in various books of petitions filed with the state board, Zeldin did not have enough signatures to appear on the Independence Party line.
The reply by Langworthy to Della Pia’s accusation earlier this week that Langworthy should have known what was going on in the state GOP offices did not address the questions raised by Della Pia and the news media. Instead, Langworthy’s spokesman accused Della Pia of “carrying water” for Hochul.
Della Pia and Langworthy are in the final seven weeks of their campaigns in the new 23rd Congressional District. Langworthy also has the Conservative Party line.
“My response is simple — transparency in government is critical to our democracy,” Della Pia said.
“If Nick Langworthy contends he knows nothing about the fraudulent submission of 11,000 photocopied signatures assembled and bound in his own office in Albany, voters deserve answers to these questions:
1) What business does Langworthy have representing NY-23 in Congress when he doesn’t even know what goes on in his own office?
2) What does it say about Langworthy’s integrity as a leader when he campaigns on “securing fair elections” but remains an election denier who refuses to condemn members of his own party under investigation for election fraud?
3) Why is it that a Democrat has to remind Nick Langworthy, the leader of the NYS Republican party, that everyone must obey the rule of law?”
Della Pia said as state GOP leader, Langworthy “should invite the board of elections, the (Albany) district attorney, or a court of appropriate jurisdiction to investigate these claims.”