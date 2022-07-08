ELDRED, Pa. — The rumors have been flying about Camp Penuel East for a few months pertaining to whether the Eldred campground and retreat had been sold and was under new ownership.
The truth is, there has been no sale and it is not under new ownership. Pastor Scott Waterman confirmed, “No, it has not been sold, just under new directorship — us!” The “us” includes his wife, Michelle.
Waterman said the couple took over in April of 2021 and have been doing a complete overhaul of the property. “We are starting over,” he said.
Camp Penuel East, a nondenominational-sponsored Christian camp for children, was established in 1994.
So far, in their first year as directors, the Watermans have received several donations of time, money and services for many projects and turned the retreat around from something that was crumbling to something almost unrecognizable.
“The road coming into camp, when we got here ... (it) was washed out and there were ruts. It was a rough ride,” Waterman noted. “But someone graciously regraded and added new stone for our road, making it much easier to access the camp for everyone.”
He added that in the past, the camp had been used in the spring and fall for area businesses to host retreats but the access was to the point that nobody wanted to come anymore. Funding for the free summer camps at Camp Penuel comes partially from those retreats.
“We really would like to see the area come back to us,” he said. “The improvements we have made are incredible.”
The improvements don’t stop at the road. The cabins have been renovated as well.
“All of the drywall has been removed and replaced from inside all the cabins,” Waterman said. “They have all been repainted. And for years there has been a problem with porcupines gnawing through the walls so, now, we have started adding tin to the bottom of the buildings.”
He said they tried the tin out first and it was successful at keeping the critters out, and they will install it around all the buildings as they can. Cabins are the priority right now, and as they have the time, materials, and money, they will continue to do the rest of the buildings on the property.
Another donation received by Camp Penuel East — a swimming pool — was donated by a community member. While the pool is not brand new, the director stated it didn’t need to be. “It is new to us and our kids love it.”
The camp has added a new activity area, something new for the camp kids to learn how to play. Waterman explained that the camp now has a gaga ball pit — “gaga ball is an Israeli handball game, a combination of kickball and dodgeball. It is much safer than dodgeball, though.”
And all of this has been done in the first year of the Watermans taking over the camp.
“We have been blessed to take care of this facility and the grounds,” he said. “We believe in excellence and integrity and hope to share this beautiful area with the community. The conditions have improved so much but there is always more to do.”
He and his wife expressed their gratitude for all that has been given to the camp, to the kids who attend in the summer, and to the staff and volunteers devoting time to a great mission.
Unfortunately, there is another something the camp desperately needs.
“If there is anyone with a side-by-side or UTV that is not needed or wanted any longer, we could really use it,” Waterman said. “We have a 20-year-old John Deere on its last leg right now and we are not sure how much longer it will run.”
Other items the camp can always use are first aid supplies for the nurse’s station and craft items. For more information, contact the camp directly at (814) 225-3222 or visit the website at www.penueleast.org.
Summer camps are in full swing right now. The 4-H camp just ended and Camp Penuel East has three back-to-back free summer camps, all completely full, on the schedule.
“They fill up fast. If anyone is interested in next year’s camps, start checking in early April for registrations,” Waterman said. All camps offered at Camp Penuel East are non-denominational, meaning they are not affiliated or associated with any particular church or church group.
And, there are a couple of new additions to next year’s schedule in the planning stages.
“We are going to try day camps for kids in kindergarten and first grade next year and see how that goes. ... And we want to do a couple of teen camps, too,” Waterman said.
He and his wife are not new to the area. They both grew up in Jamestown, N.Y., and more recently spent the past five years in Olean, N.Y. They knew the previous directors of the camp and when the position came up, the couple knew they had to apply for it.
“We both have experience in the church and we both have experience working with children,” said Waterman, referring to himself and his wife. They both knew this was the position for them. They applied and waited — not long — and then, they became the new directors. “And we have not slowed down since we started.”
Retreats can be all-inclusive with meals provided by the facility; or retreats can be customized to suit the needs of the organization. The Lodge at Camp Penuel East can accommodate up to 100 people for meals and meetings while the round Chapel holds 80 to 100 adults; and the outdoor Amphitheater holds 100 and includes a fire pit. The dorm packs in 22 while the cabins can hold a maximum of 110 guests.
The original Camp Penuel was started in Ironton, Missouri, in 1973 and is still headquartered there.
Camp Penuel, Camp Penuel East and Camp Penuel Costa Rica (opened in 2003) are governed by a board of directors under the leadership of president Joy Booth.