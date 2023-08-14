GEDDES (TNS) — The key ingredient of one of the biggest attractions at the New York State Fair has arrived.
More than 800 pounds of butter is now sitting inside a refrigerated display case waiting to be sculpted into something New Yorkers will travel to see. The 55th annual American Dairy Association North East butter sculpture, one of Central New York’s best-kept secrets every year, will be unveiled next Tuesday morning, Aug. 22. The Fair opens at 9 a.m. Aug. 23.
Sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton began to create this year’s buttery work of art over the weekend. It usually takes them about 11 days to complete.
“For 55 years, the butter sculpture has been an iconic, can’t-miss attraction that has entertained millions of fairgoers,” says John Chrisman, CEO, American Dairy Association North East. “This unique tradition pays tribute to our hardworking dairy farm families who work 365 days a year to sustainably and responsibly produce milk.”
The butter used for the sculpture comes from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia. After being shown off during the Fair’s 13-day run, the butter will return to Western New York where it will be recycled into renewable energy at Noblehurst Farms in Pavilion. Each month the farm turns more than 500 tons of food waste from supermarkets and schools into enough energy to power the farm and 300-plus local homes.
Last year’s butter sculpture was “Refuel Her Greatness” and it celebrated the 50th Anniversary of Title IX.