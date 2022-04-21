ELMA — The board of Ontario Knife Co. parent company Servotronics announced Thursday that it has appointed William Farrell Jr. to serve as CEO, effective on Monday.
“On behalf of the board, it is my privilege to welcome Bill as CEO and a director of the company,” Servotronics director Edward Cosgrove said. “We are very excited to have an executive of Bill’s caliber joining Servotronics at this transformational time in its history.”
Farrell joins Servotronics following a more than 30-year career with Western New York-based Moog Inc., most recently serving two years as site general manager for Moog’s Aircraft Group, and previously serving in various engineering and management positions.
“With Servotronics’ highly skilled workforce, proprietary technology, production capabilities, and reputation for quality, reliability and on-time delivery, I see an incredible opportunity for us all to build on the company’s strong foundation and accelerate sustainable growth,” Farrell said. “I’m honored to have earned the trust and confidence of the Board and eager to get to work with my new Servotronics colleagues to maximize the potential of this organization for the benefit of customers, employees and all our common stockholders.”
The company is composed of two groups — the Advanced Technology Group and the Consumer Products Group. ATG primarily designs, develops and manufactures servo controls and other components for applications ranging from aircraft and missiles to manufacturing equipment.
CPG — including Franklinville-based Ontario Knife Co. and Titusville, Pa.-based Queen Cutlery since the 1960s — makes edged products ranging from kitchen and pocket knives to combat knives, machetes and bayonets for the U.S. military.