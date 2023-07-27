OLEAN — Brenden Lunn, utility buffer at Cutco Cutlery Corp., will retire effective Aug. 1 after 45 years of service. However, he will continue to work in the company’s part-time program.
Lunn joined Cutco on Dec. 7, 1977, as a cutler special products. Since that time, he has held several positions, including heat treater, repair/special products finisher, milling machine operator, rapid grinding operator, buffer, high speed buffer, group leader, assistant supervisor on second shift, blade side supervisor on second and third shift, assembly side supervisor on second shift, assistant transfer polish operator, CNC profile grinder operator, postage/labeling clerk, blade prep operator, assembler shipping clerk and shear drill and grind operator.
He accepted his current position on June 11, 2019.
Lunn lives in Westons Mills with his wife of 45 years, Cindy, who is a retiree of Vector Marketing Corp., a subsidiary of Cutco. They have three children, Zachary, Timothy and Jessica.