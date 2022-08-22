Business is buzzing at the B Farm in Otto

Merrimack Valley Apiaries has become one of the largest honey bee farms in the nation. One of its five bee farms is located in Otto. A beekeeper is shown checking the nucs at one of the bee farms.

OTTO — The B Farm of Merrimack Valley Apiaries might be one of Cattaraugus County’s best kept secrets. Its bees have been pollinating the local area and making honey since 1984, but the company has been in business for over 60 years.

Now owned by Andrew Card Jr., his wife, Crystal, and their sons, Wesley and Glenn, the business has become one of the largest honeybee farms in the nation. The company provides nucs, pollination services, processed and raw honey and beeswax.

The queen-rearing operation at the B Farm produces over 50,000 queens per year.

