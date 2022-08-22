Business is buzzing at the B Farm in Otto

OTTO — The B Farm of Merrimack Valley Apiaries might be one of Cattaraugus County’s best kept secrets. Its bees have been pollinating the local area and making honey since 1984, but the company has been in business for over 60 years.
Now owned by Andrew Card Jr., his wife, Crystal, and their sons, Wesley and Glenn, the business has become one of the largest honeybee farms in the nation. The company provides nucs, pollination services, processed and raw honey and beeswax.
Glenn Card said Merrimack Valley Apiaries, Inc. (MVA) has bee farms at five different locations. Their main farm and headquarters is in Billerica, Mass., and over the years, their business has expanded to farms in Otto and Fort Plain, N.Y., Williston, Vt. and Louisiana. Card runs the farms in the northeast while his brother manages the two Louisiana farms.
“The farms are all family-owned, but under different sub-names,” he said. “The northern company is Merrimack Valley Apiaries and the southern company is Evergreen Honey Company, but we call it all the B Farm.”
Card said the farms in the northeast encompass all the northeast pollination. Their bees pollinate blueberries in Maine and New Jersey; apples in New York, Massachusetts and New Hampshire; and cranberries in Massachusetts.
“We primarily do honey production in Louisiana, western and central New York. We just started production in Vermont,” he said. “Otto serves as the main extraction facility for all our northeastern honey. We’re also packing honey and selling it out of the Otto location.”
The business has about 35,000 colonies and 10,000 nucs, Card said. The Otto facility has an overwintering yard, so they have bees at the farm almost year-round. He said they’re raising queens and have been trying to keep 20 to 40 colonies through the winter at the farm in Western New York to test their stock. They’ve been working with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in developing winter-hardy bees.
“Otto is our proving-ground, so to speak, and we’re looking to expand the 40 colonies to almost 200 this year,” he said. “When you over-winter the bees, they are stronger going into the spring to make an early honey crop.”
Their Varroa Sensitive Hygiene (VSH) queens are part of a breeding program with the USDA. Card said VSH naturally checks the varroa mite’s ability to reproduce and expand within the hive and strengthens the bees against the parasites.
Card said they have a retail line of honey, called Crystal’s Honey, that is sold directly to customers online at crystalsrawhoney.com or at stores including Wegmans. He said their business has expanded its line of honey with their new Black Locust Honey.
THE THREE-generation, family-run business started with Andrew and Alice Card Sr. — Glenn and Wesley Cards’ grandparents — who were given one hive purchased from the Sears and Roebuck catalog in 1949. Within a couple of years, they started to provide a few hives for local apple pollination near their home in Massachusetts.
In 1958, the Cards created a partnership with their friends, Stewart and Ruth Cheney, who also lived in Massachusetts, and incorporated the growing business to provide a honeybee pollination service to apple growers in eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. They also transported their bees to pollinate wild blueberries in Maine and cranberries on Cape Cod. Today, the business is solely owned by the Card family.
Card said when floral sources were pushed out by real estate development in eastern Massachusetts and the state eliminated purple loosestrife, an important pollinator plant for the bees, the family sought another location.
“Although the plant was invasive, there was no plan to replace what was lost,” he said. “We looked for a place to take the bees after cranberry pollination where they could recoup and make a little honey.”
Card said his family had been traveling to Western New York, and they purchased a piece of land in Otto where the current farm is. He said they began to move bees to Otto in 1984 where there was more open land and it was less populated.
“New York is a rest spot for the bees before we transport them down south for the winter where they also make honey, but all year long,” he said. “In May, we bring them up north when the dandelions are out and they stay all summer, until October, when we pick them up at the yards and send them back down to Louisiana.”
Card said the declining bee pollination is definitely a situation to be concerned about. He said one of the reasons why they moved to Western New York was to try to get away from a lot of the pesticides and commercial pollination. He added that people can help out by not using a lot of harsh chemicals and leaving a wild space on their properties with lots of wildflowers where the bees can work.
Visits to the farm are possible by appointment or event. To find out more, email the farm at thebfarmsales@gmail.com or visit online at mvabeepunchers.com.