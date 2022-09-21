CUBA — Students in prekindergarten through fifth grade are invited to sign up for a music workshop at the Cuba Library with Anna Mattix of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.
The workshop, set for 3 p.m. Monday, will explore how the manipulation of sound and time can create movement in music. Mattix presents music that incorporates Greek mythology, popular song, and the famous Dvořák New World Symphony English horn solo that became the spiritual, “Going Home.”
Her presentation is interactive and engages students in active listening, movement and musical choices. This presentation helps students learn how to integrate and evaluate information presented through a diverse format.
Registration for the program, made possible by the support of the Garman Family Foundation and Arts for Learning WNY, is required.
SUICIDE PREVENTION PROGRAM
On Tuesday, at 6 p.m., the library will host a program on Operation SAVE: An Introduction to Suicide Prevention. This program, presented by Mary Pleakis, will teach attendees about veteran suicide rates, signs of mental health crisis, how to use the SAVE model to respond to someone in crisis, and how to reduce risk of self-harm.
This training is free and open to all members of the public.
DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS
On Thursday, at 6 p.m., the Cuba Library will start a Dungeons and Dragons campaign for adults. This campaign will run for five weeks total, on the first and third Thursdays of the month.
Space in this program is limited so contact the library to register.
To register for events, call (585) 968-1668 or email cuba@stls.org.
STORYTIMES RESUME
Registration for storytimes for toddlers and preschoolers is open.
Toddler University story time is for children who are 2 before Oct. 1. It is held Thursdays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Caregivers must attend with the children.
Besides reading two to three books each week, there will be songs, movement, games, crafts and playtime.
Preschool University story time is for children who are already 3 or 4 years old at the beginning of the school year. It is held Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. Caregivers must attend.
The group reads three to four books each week and, again, there will be classroom-like activities in a fun format.
Both groups will have some STEAM activities incorporated throughout the year. Storytimes begin the first week of October.
AFTER SCHOOL EXPLORERS
Registration for After School Explorers for children in grades kindergarten through third grade is also open. This group will meet on Thursdays from 3 to 4 p.m. beginning Oct. 6. This group will read together and do crafts and science experiments.