Anna Mattis

Anna Mattis

 Provided

CUBA — Students in prekindergarten through fifth grade are invited to sign up for a music workshop at the Cuba Library with Anna Mattix of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

The workshop, set for 3 p.m. Monday, will explore how the manipulation of sound and time can create movement in music. Mattix presents music that incorporates Greek mythology, popular song, and the famous Dvořák New World Symphony English horn solo that became the spiritual, “Going Home.”

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social