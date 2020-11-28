BRADFORD, Pa. — We’ve all seen it: “Based on a true story” attached to a movie that drew us in and kept us engaged for an hour or so. Sometimes, a montage of photos and real-life details follows.
A Hallmark movie, sharing both the familiar phrase and photos — even featuring a cameo from the real-life couple — did its part to change the lives of two Bradford residents.
John Fedak watched the movie, “Once Upon a Christmas Miracle,” during the holiday season last year.
“Last year, I was sitting around and watching Hallmark Movies, and there was a movie where a girl needed a liver transplant from a living donor,” Fedak explained.
He noted the story included the girl meeting her donor and the two falling in love.
“At the end, it said it was based on a true story, and that they were married,” Fedak said. “I thought, ‘Wow, you could donate part of your liver as a living person.’ I had never thought of that before, because it’s not something that people talk about. It’s not a well-known thing. It stayed in my head. I thought, ‘That’s cool. If I could do that, I would.’”
Unlike the character in the Hallmark movie, who met her donor after he had committed to the donation, Fedak knows Ross Neidich. They live within miles of each other in the Bradford area and attend the same church.
Fedak even knew, before the process to determine his eligibility to become a kidney donor, that he and Neidich had one important factor in common.
“I knew that going in, that there was a greater chance that I wouldn’t be able to donate to Ross,” he said. “I knew that Ross and my blood type were the same, but I also know that there is more than just blood type that determines a match.”
Fedak was “kind of surprised” that he was actually a match with Neidich, given the plausibility that people who live so close and attend the same church would be suited for the procedure.
“They do talk about the fact that you have to have this and this and this ... being a match to someone is more involved,” Fedak said.
Fedak explained that he had talked the idea over with his wife and daughter before moving forward. He also has a son, who was in Pittsburgh at the time. Once his family was on board, the actual process to determine eligibility began.
Testing to become an organ donor involves multiple visits and more invasive testing than a normal visit to one’s primary care physician. Fedak said the team talked to him about the possibility of uncovering an issue with his health that he was not aware of, which was something many people may not even think of when opting to donate an organ.
“Autoimmune, viral, you name it and they check you for it,” Fedak said. “There are things I learned about me that I had no clue of.”
One thing that Fedak was certain of was his desire to help someone — even if it couldn’t be the man he knew.
“I said, ‘If I’m not a match for Ross, I’m likely to be a match for someone else in the area, there are a lot of people that need kidneys.’ The doctor said, ‘Well that’s possible,’” Fedak said. “I said that, if I’m a match for someone else, I still want to donate my kidney.”
The donation team asked Fedak if he wanted to be part of a chain of donation, if he was not a match for Neidich. This was not something Fedak was familiar with, so they explained it was a process where a person willing to donate is not a match for the intended recipient (friend or loved one). Instead, they donate to someone, and someone close to that person donates to another, until there is a chain of donations that lead back to the original intended recipient.
“I had never heard of that before,” Fedak said. “I have never seen that publicized. Living donation is hardly ever publicized.”
The procedure took place Nov. 19 at Hamot Medical Center in Erie. Both Fedak and Neidich were doing well this past week.
“I can’t say enough about Jon’s friendship; giving up a kidney for me,” Neidich said. “And it’s working. It’s going to help me in the long run. I know I have a long row to hoe, and there are certain medications I have to take the rest of my life to keep the kidney from rejecting.
“But it’s a small price to pay for normalcy.”
Asked what he’s thankful for this year, Ross Neidich didn’t hesitate, although emotions were evident in his voice,
“It’s pretty easy to say; a new kidney, a new lease on normalcy. It’s a miracle.”
Patty Neidich also noted that during surgery, Fedak’s wife, Lisa, helped her through the experience. Due to coronavirus restrictions, each patient at Hamot is only permitted one support person at a time and only allowed to have two total: a primary visitor and a secondary visitor to come in when the primary takes a break.
“We are so grateful to Jon and his family,” Patty Neidich said. “Lisa was supporting her husband, I was supporting Ross. We held hands and talked for the entire time that Jon and Ross were in surgery. She was my rock, and I think she felt the same.
“It’s really kind of neat in the fact that we’ve known each other for years, our families are intertwined through church and being friends,” she said. “It’s just an experience I’m still trying to fathom.”