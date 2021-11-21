Legislation sponsored by Sen. George Borrello to make the Nourish New York farm-to-foodbank program permanent was signed into law Saturday by Gov. Kathy Hochul during a ceremony at the New York Hall of Science in Queens.
“I want to thank Gov. Hochul for signing this legislation,” Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, said. “As the grandson of Concord grape farmers, I couldn’t be happier or more proud that Nourish New York is now established as part of state law. It will ensure surplus food from New York’s farms goes to New Yorkers in need, so they can feed their families."
A bipartisan effort, Nourish New York was supported by Democrats and Republicans in the Senate and Assembly. The bill received unanimous approval from both chambers of the Legislature.
Borrello, ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, and Agriculture Committee chair Sen. Michelle Hinchey co-prime sponsored Nourish New York in the Senate while Assembly members Catalina Cruz, Assembly Agriculture Committee Chair Donna Lupardo and Chris Tague, ranking member of the Assembly Committee on Agriculture, championed the legislation in the Assembly.
“The pandemic laid bare the fragile nature of our food supply chain in New York," Borrello said. "It also gave us an opportunity to unite and address it. By strengthening the connection between New York agriculture and our food banks with a consistent, recurring program that farmers can plan for and food banks can count on, we can create a resilient program to the benefit of farms and families in need across our state."
Borrello joined Hochul, Hinchey, Cruz and Tague for the signing ceremony Saturday in Cruz’ Queen’s district. The governor signed Nourish New York following a free Thanksgiving food giveaway at the La Jornada Food Pantry. Borrello joined Cruz in helping hand out more than 7,000 Thanksgiving meals to families.
Hochul called the implementation the program "a huge success" in helping those facing food insecurity while also benefiting New York's farms.
"As we get ready to celebrate the holidays, I am proud to sign this legislation to ensure our state will continue to combat hunger and provide for those in need," she said.
Cruz said Nourish New York is not only right for New York’s farmers and food-insure families, it’s also an efficient and cost-effective program.
“I watched helplessly as my constituents were the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic," she said. "My district already suffered from food insecurity issues long before we became the ‘epicenter of the epicenter.’ This program is a win-win for all parties. The Upstate agricultural industry, also hit hard by the pandemic, receives a financial lifeline, while those in the state who need it most can count on receiving their next meal."
Hinchey, D-Kinston, said Nourish New York is the definition of a strong Upstate/downstate partnership.
“This is what good government looks like, and I am incredibly proud that our bill to uplift this initiative as a permanent state program has finally been signed into law,” Hinchey said.
Borrello said that while Nourish New York’s roots were founded in the economic hardships that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic and New York’s lockdown, it quickly became a lifeline for food insecure New Yorkers as well as struggling farmers.
Because of the program, he said 4,200 New York farms provided food to more than 1.3 million households in need during the pandemic. Food shipments were sent to New York City from Upstate farms during the pandemic — with Borrello calling it "one of the few silver linings of the COVID crisis, one of the most challenging times in our state’s history.”
David Fisher, president of the New York Farm Bureau, said Nourish New York has served as a lifeline for many in and out of the farm community over the past 18 months.
"Nourish NY will continue to assist farmers with the costs of harvesting, packaging, and transporting fruits, vegetables, dairy products and more while making sure people in need can put food on their tables," he said in a statement. "It demonstrates that by working together, we can creatively strengthen our vital food system and support New York agriculture.”