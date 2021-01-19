ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello expressed his support upon hearing that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has committed another $25 million to sustain the Nourish NY Initiative.
Last week, Borrello joined Queens Assembly Member Catalina Cruz to announce legislation that would establish a permanent program for distributing surplus agricultural products to food banks, similar to the Nourish NY model.
“I applaud Gov. Cuomo’s latest $25 million commitment to the Nourish NY program, a compassionate initiative that has been a lifeline for New York farmers and families left struggling because of the pandemic,” Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, said Monday.
“Both groups were casualties of our sudden economic shutdown, a plight that was painfully illustrated by endless lines at food pantries and images of farmers dumping milk and abandoning crops as their markets disappeared virtually overnight,” he said.
In establishing a new channel for moving fresh, nutritious New York farm products to those in need, the state has responded to the crisis of the moment, but also revealed an ideal solution for addressing ongoing challenges with respect to food insecurity and our agricultural economy, Borrello said.
“That is why Assembly Member Cruz and I are advancing a measure that would make a farm to food bank program permanent,” he said. “Such an action would provide stability for our farmers and food banks, as well as the millions of New Yorkers they support.”
The funding announced by Cuomo, Borrello said, has added momentum to the goal he and Cruz set with their legislation, “which we will continue to push for as the legislative session moves forward.”
In announcing the continued funding, Cuomo said the state will continue supporting Nourish NY to ensure New Yorkers don’t go hungry while benefiting New York state farmers and producers.
As of Dec. 1, the governor said, Nourish NY has resulted in $26.4 million in purchases for 17 million pounds of food. More than one million households have received New York state products through food distributions and more than 4,000 farms have benefitted from the initiative.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers experienced a drastic supply chain shift, which resulted in the loss of markets and income and in the waste of fresh surplus foods, particularly fluid milk, the governor’s office said Monday.
Simultaneously, the demand for food through emergency food providers escalated across the state. Seeing the opportunity to feed residents and aid farmers, the governor launched the Nourish NY Initiative.
The initiative provided $35 million for the purchase of foods grown, raised or processed in New York state and has served as an alternative revenue stream for farmers and dairy processors during the pandemic.