OLEAN — The boil water advisory for residents in the east end of the city and town of Olean has been lifted following a water main break Tuesday afternoon.
The main break led to the three-day bottled or boiled water advisory for some Olean city and town of Olean water users. The required tests have been completed and have all passed.
The Olean Department of Public Works reported a scheduled 12-inch water main valve replacement resulted in a broken main at the intersection of East State and Clark streets on Tuesday. The valve replacement was previously scheduled.
The Environmental Protection Agency reports that broken water mains may allow dirt or outside water to enter the lines, or pipes and fittings before installation. Microbes such as E. coli, giardia and salmonella may enter and could potentially lead to illness.