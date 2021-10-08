LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Board of Elections will offer extended hours during the two weeks prior to Nov. 2 General Election, Election Commissioners Kevin Burleson and Cortney Spittler announced.
The Board of Elections office, located in the former Little Valley Elementary School at 207 Rock City St. Suite 100, will be open for extended hours on the following days and times:
• Oct. 20 – 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.
• Oct. 21 – 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.
• Oct. 23 – 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.
• Oct. 25 – 9 a.m. — 8 p.m.
• Oct. 27 – 9 a.m. — 8 p.m.
• Oct. 30 – 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.
The extended hours at the Board of Elections are intended to assist voters who may need to apply for an absentee ballot. Any voter who will be absent from the county due to occupation, education, vacation, has a permanent physical disability or illness that would not allow them to go to the polls Election Day, or is a caregiver for someone who is ill or physically disabled, is eligible to receive an absentee ballot.
Additionally, a voter may also use the ‘temporary illness’ reason if they are unable to appear due to risk of contracting or spreading a communicable disease like COVID-19. The ballot, if not voted at the office the same day, being returned to the Board of Elections, must be postmarked by Nov. 2 or delivered to the county board, early voting site or poll site location by close of polls on Election Day.
If a voter wishes to apply for and receive an absentee ballot in person at the Board of Elections, they must do so before Nov. 2.
A resident must have been registered to vote by Friday, Oct. 8 (in person or postmarked) in order to be eligible to vote on Nov. 2 in the General Election.
Absentee ballot applications and voter registration forms are available by mail, email or may be downloaded from the Board of Elections website. For the Nov. 2 general election only, a registered voter may also request an absentee ballot by state portal prior to Oct. 18.
Any questions should be addressed to the Board of Elections by calling 938-2400, 2401, 2402 or 2403.