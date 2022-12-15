Homeridae solar project

The Homeridae solar project on Homer Street in Olean.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

ALBANY (TNS) — A bill introduced by Hudson Valley Assemblywoman Didi Barrett would create a mapping tool so local leaders can proactively pinpoint where renewable energy projects might best fit into their communities.

The bill was created in response to an ongoing battle between a Texas-based renewable energy developer and a small town in Columbia County over the siting of a solar farm that has led to a lawsuit challenging how renewable energy projects are approved throughout the state.

