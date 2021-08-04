BELMONT — Earlier this year the Belmont Betterment Association gave up hosting the annual Amity Daze event to the Belmont Rotary, and with that change some new activities are taking place.
Amity Daze is scheduled for Aug. 13-14, a change of dates, for starters. Rotary President Steve Fleischman said there will be no basket raffle this year, and food trucks have been added to provide sustenance for one and all at Aug. 13’s (a Friday) cruise night. But the biggest change takes place on Aug. 14 (a Saturday) when car-driving enthusiasts will take to the highways and byways of northern and southern Allegany County for a road rally.
Cagey on some of the details of the Amity Daze Road Rally, in the spirit of competition, Fleischman said the idea for a road rally came from the Avon Rotary, which staged a successful event last year.
“We had thought about doing something like this, and when the Avon Rotary said their event had been very successful, we started thinking it over and decided to give it a shot,” he said.
Official signups for the four-hour event are due this coming Saturday and may be made by contacting Fleischman at (585) 610-5254.
The cost is $40 per car and comes with two $10 tickets for the chicken barbecue.
“We know that not everybody has access to the internet, so they can phone or signup the day of the event, but if they wait, we can’t guarantee they will get barbecue tickets. We’ll adjust the cost in that case,” Fleishman said.
The event will be timed. Contestants will have to sign in and pick up clues at various sites. While not exactly forthcoming on the pickup sites (that is all part of the fun) Fleischman said there are two routes.
“We didn’t want to clog the roads with a lot of cars, so there is a northern course and a southern course and contestants will be assigned to a course,” he explained.
While no hints were given, the Road Rally poster displays photos of the Pink House in Wellsville, Terra Cotta building in Alfred and the Angelica Post Office.
The Road Rally will get underway at 9 a.m. Aug. 14 at the old Belmont School located on South Street. Monetary prizes of up to $400 will be awarded to those who successfully complete the course in the shortest time.
While the road rally promises to be an interesting and entertaining addition to Amity Daze, devotees will find that not everything has changed. The traditional yard sales will start on that Friday and continue through Saturday.
A map of the yard sale sites will be available at the Village Hall, Criss’s Market, Nicholson’s Pharmacy, Hanson Market, Community Bank and the library.
The night of Aug. 13 Park Circle will come alive with the sounds and smells of a Food Truck/Cruise Night from 5 to 8 p.m.
Fleischman said that this year the addition of the food trucks will be a big part of the draw.
“We’re still lining them up, but there will be a wide variety of foods offered,” he promised.
There will be trophies awarded at the car show.
For those interested in the car show or participating as a food truck, contact Fleischman for more information.
Also, on Aug. 14 the Stearns’ chicken barbecue will get underway at 11:30 a.m. and will last until gone. The cost is $10, and distribution will be on the Park Circle.