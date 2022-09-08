Bannon charged

Donald Trump's former advisor Steve Bannon arrives Thursday for court in New York on charges of fraud in a case of alleged misappropriation of funds for the construction of a wall between the US and Mexico.

 Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally Steve Bannon surrendered Thursday to face charges in New York alleging he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S. southern border — a state-level reboot of a federal case that ended with a presidential pardon last year.

Bannon, 68, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon on charges including money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to the “We Build the Wall” campaign. He is the second person pardoned by Trump and later charged by the Manhattan district attorney's office for the same alleged conduct.

