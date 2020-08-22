ALBANY (TNS) — State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has made public a scathing audit of $2.2 billion in state spending on SUNY Polytechnic Institute that claims Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s economic development office did not properly oversee the school’s high-tech projects across the state.
Some of the projects, DiNapoli says, failed to produce expected job numbers.
However, Empire State Development, Cuomo’s economic development department, quickly fired back to contest DiNapoli’s findings, arguing that the audit found nothing wrong with ESD’s oversight role, which was limited until 2016 when SUNY Poly founder and president Alain Kaloyeros was ousted after being charged in a federal bid-rigging case that ended with his conviction and sentencing to more than three years in prison.
Kaloyeros and executives from two real estate and development firms in Syracuse and Buffalo won hundreds of millions of dollars in construction contracts for high tech SUNY Poly projects that included what the Cuomo administration termed the “Buffalo Billion.”
One of the projects was a solar panel factory built in Buffalo for Tesla, the company owned by billionaire inventor Elon Musk.
“After an extensive review of SUNY Poly’s high-tech portfolio, this audit confirms what is already known — all ESD expenditures were made appropriately, and until a global pandemic shuttered companies worldwide, not a single company within the portfolio had missed an annual investment or job creation commitment,” ESD spokeswoman Kristin Devoe said in a statement issued right after the audit was made public.
”The significant reforms implemented by ESD since 2016 have yielded increased transparency, oversight and accountability, stronger executive leadership, improved finances, additional research funding and lower vacancy rates, leading directly to upstate commitments of more than $4 billion in new investment and over 2,500 new created and retained jobs,” Devoe added.
However, the audit found that while ESD has closely monitored many high-tech projects across the state, those run by SUNY Poly and the school’s lesser-known real estate non-profits lacked the required transparency and oversight.
The audit says that ESD “did not adequately monitor other high-tech projects within the SUNY Poly and/or Buffalo Billion portfolio to ensure that taxpayer money is effectively spent and is producing the intended results,” the 34-page audit states.
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay said the audit of the Buffalo Billion and other high-tech economic development programs and projects was, “sadly, both troubling and unsurprising.”
He said the audit is clear and direct in its assessment: “Under Gov. Cuomo’s watch, Empire State Development (ESD) was inconsistent, sloppy and failed to protect New York-taxpayer money. Projects often hailed as job creators have not met their promised goals. In fact, some regions, including Western New York, saw a decrease in employment in high-tech industries like manufacturing and life sciences.”