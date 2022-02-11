OLEAN — Rob Astorino, the former Westchester executive making his second run for New York governor, made his way across the Southern Tier Thursday.
Astorino, who lost to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo by a 54-40 margin in his first race in 2014, is now fighting in a Republican primary against Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island and other candidates, including Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew.
Speaking with the Olean Times Herald editorial board during his visit to Olean, Astorino, 54, said he is better positioned to attract Democrats and independent voters a Republican needs to win statewide office in New York than Zeldin, despite the congressman being called the presumptive nominee.
Astorino points out that he has run successful campaigns in Westchester County, which is far more diverse than much of Upstate, and he could not have been county executive without support from across the political spectrum.
Astorino said he would have voted to certify Joe Biden’s election as president on Jan. 6 when Zeldin voted against it after the insurrection at the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump attempting to stop the count.
While he believes there were “some legitimate questions” regarding the 2020 election in several states — including the role played by social media — “you can’t have a nation where people don’t think it was a fair election.” One needs to be “gracious in defeat,” but “you have to have election integrity.”
Astorino also explained that he does not support the Republican National Committee referring to the insurrection as “legitimate political discourse” and censuring two House Republicans for their membership on the Jan. 6 Committee.
“I think the voters need to make those choices,” Astorino said of the RNC censure against Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.
Trump has endorsed Zeldin and is hosting two upcoming fundraisers at Mar-a-Lago for the New York GOP candidate.
Astorino acknowledged he’s trailing Zeldin in fundraising, but said he’s tapping his network from 2014 to fund his primary race. “I’m totally in the picture.”
Like Zeldin, Astorino was planning on running against Andrew Cuomo. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who stepped in as governor when the scandal-plagued Cuomo resigned in 2021, is the leading Democrat in a likely Democratic primary.
“I woke up in Binghamton,” Astorino said, then proceeding westward across the Southern Tier with stops in Elmira, Corning, Hornell and Olean. He planned to meet later with the Olean City Republican Committee for dinner and conduct a town hall at the Ellicottville American Legion.
“Then I’ll be sleeping later in Buffalo,” he said. On Friday, he’ll participate in an anti-COVID-19 mandate rally in Buffalo.
Many of Astorino’s remarks are COVID-19 related. “The masks did nothing,” he said. “Cloth masks have been proven not to work.” He said they did not save lives.
“We’re not in a pandemic anymore,” he said. “It’s now endemic. ... We will have to learn to live with it.”
Almost everyone age 65 and older is vaccinated, Astorino said. While just over half of Cattaraugus County’s population is fully vaccinated, Astorino said rural residents are less likely to be exposed to each other than people from New York City packed into a subway car.
Talking about New York state coming back economically from the pandemic, Astorino said the Southern Tier has plenty of natural gas reserves and New York should revoke its fracking ban to open areas up for exploration.
“We can do it safely,” he said, noting natural gas would generate income for landowners and workers, as well as revenues for the state. “Fracking can be done safely” and natural gas would be “a good bridge to renewables.” The state should also be looking to nuclear energy, he said.
Astorino said he would make New York more competitive by fundamentally restructuring the tax code and easing business regulations.
“It’s a horrible state to do business in,” he said. “We have to be more competitive.”