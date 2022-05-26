In the aftermath of Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, local school districts are reviewing their safety and security protocols as well as reminding students and staff of the procedures used to keep everyone safe.
At Olean City School District, interim superintendent Karen Geelan said everyone’s hearts are broken and they are on edge. On Wednesday, the district went into a lockout, where no persons are allowed in or out of school buildings, following a report of a violent threat on social media that was eventually deemed not credible.
“We’re trying our hardest to communicate clearly and quickly with everyone in the school community so everyone gets the same message,” she said. “I try to provide as much information to our families and staff at the same time when we went into lockout and why, and then when we came out of the lockout and why.”
Whenever an event like Tuesday’s shooting or Wednesday’s lockout occurs, it is a reminder to the district to not be lax with any safety protocols, Geelan explained. She said something like opening a side door for someone a student or staff member may know, even if they are a recent graduate or former employee, should not be permitted.
“It’s not that we’re unfriendly. We’re recognizing we have a commitment to the safety and security of our students and staff and must never break with our regular protocols,” she said.
As part of the district’s security procedures, the school police officer and school resources officers perform regular routine checks at all the campuses and someone is monitoring the camera system with an eye on all buildings, Geelan said. This includes making sure all doors and windows are closed and locked.
“We’re also excited and anticipating the implementation of our COPS grant,” she said. The Olean district received the $425,000 grant from the COPS School Violence Prevention Program in January that will go toward updating safety measures in and around the schools.
“Work will start with that as soon as possible on upgrading all of our systems,” Geelan added. “We’re getting some new improvements that will keep us safe with state-of-the-art technology.”
Geelan said the district is open to ideas and suggestions on how to better keep the schools safe and encourages parents and residents to contact school administrators or visit the district website.
“We’re always trying to find a way to be a secure and safe place and still provide the same level of programs and activities for our kids that we do,” she added.
MEANWHILE, in Allegany-Limestone Central School District, superintendent Tony Giannicchi said the district monitors its safety and security measures on a daily basis, but after an incident like what happened in Texas, everything is double-checked.
In addition to SROs stationed at both district campuses, the district also works closely with Allegany police, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and state police, the latter of which performed a walk-through at the buildings Wednesday, Giannicchi said.
“There was a couple doors where we needed to replace a handle, and that’s something that you might miss and why we have the troopers walk through and do that double-check for us,” he said.
Both students and staff are trained to look for and spot something that doesn’t belong, Giannicchi said. Wednesday morning, half a dozen students at the middle/high school campus alerted staff about a man they didn’t recognize who parked and went out to the football field. It turns out he was there to help with the field’s scoreboard replacement, but since the students and staff didn’t know him, they reported him immediately.
“You can check all the defenses you want, but you want a vigilant group of kids and parents and staff, and I think that’s pretty critical,” he said. “We’ve developed that culture here and everyone is really good about it. The guy didn’t get 20 feet out of his car before people called it in.”
Giannicchi said Allegany-Limestone’s security system has about 100 covering both campuses, but the district is constantly looking at ways to help improve safety.
“I wouldn’t say we plan it once and go with it because on a daily basis you might notice something different,” he said. “You just have to make sure you adjust as you go to be as safe as possible.”
IN PORTVILLE, superintendent Thomas Simon said the district’s safety and security are in good shape as the district continues to follow its plans. He said they work with the state on implementing a plan that’s submitted each school year.
“We do drills on an annual basis, as is required by New York state, and obviously continue to reevaluate situations based on what we’ve learned,” he said. “It’s constantly ongoing.”
Simon said the district has a number of organizations that update the district on the latest guidelines for keeping the buildings safe as well as identifying students who may be at risk.
He said the campus has a recently updated electronic door locking system for the elementary school, but the district is looking at updating that system further for the rest of the doors in the next capital project, taking away the human error of forgetting to close or lock a door.
“We continue to reevaluate, and as the years go by we continue to update systems as they come out and are available,” he explained. “There are a lot of things we have now that, back when I started as a superintendent, weren’t available or even on our radar. It’s ever-evolving.”