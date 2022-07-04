OLEAN — Three recent area graduates received scholarship awards managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation to pursue degrees in the nursing field.
Caitlin Park and Amara Williams received the Pat McGee Nursing Scholarship.
The scholarship is given to traditional and non-traditional students from the 57th State Senate District, which includes much of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, who are pursuing nursing degrees. Established through the Pat McGee Endowment Fund, the scholarship memorializes the 57th district’s late state senator
Williams, of Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School, received a $1,400 award. Park, a graduate of Randolph Central School, received $400.
Williams plans to attend the University of Akron to study nursing. Park will study nursing at Jamestown Community College.
Arissa Hamed received the Thomas & Robert Smythe Scholarship for $2,500.
The Smythe scholarship is a $2,500 award available to Olean High School graduating seniors pursuing a nursing degree. Established as part of the Olean City School District Scholarship Fund through the estate of Phyllis G. Cridler Family Trust, the scholarship is named in memory of Mrs. Cridler’s sons, Thomas and Robert.
Hamed will study nursing at SUNY Brockport.
Donations can be made to either of these funds at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203 or online at cattfoundation.org.