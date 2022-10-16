Cuba Library pumpkin contest

Painted pumpkins depicting characters in literature may be entered for the Cuba Circulating Library’s third annual Book Character Pumpkin Decorating Contest.

CUBA — The Cuba Circulating Library is hosting its third annual Book Character Pumpkin Decorating Contest through noon on Oct. 25.

Decorate a pumpkin (or gourd) as a book character or with a literary theme and drop it off at the library’s front desk for display through Oct. 25. Library staff and patrons will vote for the best literary pumpkins on Oct. 26.

