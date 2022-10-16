CUBA — The Cuba Circulating Library is hosting its third annual Book Character Pumpkin Decorating Contest through noon on Oct. 25.
Decorate a pumpkin (or gourd) as a book character or with a literary theme and drop it off at the library’s front desk for display through Oct. 25. Library staff and patrons will vote for the best literary pumpkins on Oct. 26.
The winners will receive a Cuba Cash gift card.
Contest Rules:
• The library cannot accept carved pumpkin submissions. Only painted and/or decorated whole pumpkin submissions may be entered into the contest. Leave a circle on the bottom of your pumpkin unpainted so your pumpkin can “breathe.”
• Contest submissions must be turned into library staff by Oct. 25. Late pumpkin submissions will not be accepted.
• One winner will be chosen from each of the following age categories: young kids (ages 7 and under), tweens (ages 8-12), teens (ages 13-18), and adults (ages 19 and up).
• All pumpkins must be picked up by Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. Pumpkins that are not picked up by this time will be disposed of.
For more information, contact the Cuba Library at (585) 968-1668.