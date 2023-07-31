LITTLE VALLEY — Day 2 at the 2023 Cattaraugus County Fair was dominated by livestock shows — from horses to goats and swine.
Monday night’s grandstand attraction — the demolition derby — brought out fans of many local drivers.
The Western Horse Show started things off Monday at 9 a.m., followed by the Junior Department and Open Goat Show at 11 a.m. A Miniature Horse Show was held at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Junior Department Swine Breed Show.
Today is Senior Day, with seniors age 62 and older admitted for $8 all day.
TUESDAY9 a.m. — Dressage Horse Show followed by Jumping (Horse Arena).
9 a.m. — Open Holstein Show (Dairy Arena).
9 a.m. — Poultry Knowledge Contest (Mary Elizabeth Dunbar Building).
10 a.m. — Junior Dept. Swine Show – Showmanship and Market (Livestock Arena).
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. — 4-H/FFA Wildlife, Tree and Tool ID (Conservation Building).
1 p.m. — Jumping Horse Show (Horse Arena).
1 p.m. — Sheep Livestock Interviews.
3 p.m. — Rabbit/Cavy Show & Decathlon (Mary Elizabeth Dunbar Building).
4 p.m. — Driving Horse Show (Horse Arena).
7 p.m. — Sheep Showmanship Practice (Livestock Arena).
WEDNESDAY9 a.m. — English Horse Show (Horse Arena).
9 a.m. — Junior Dept. Dairy Show (Dairy Arena).
10:30 a.m. — Master Showmanship Finals for Horse.
11 a.m. Junior Dept. and Open Sheep Show (Livestock Arena).
5 p.m. — Rabbit Livestock Interviews.
5 p.m. — Legislator Social (Snack Shack).
6 p.m. — Cat Show (Outside Poultry Barn).
7 p.m. — Beef and Dairy Steer Showmanship Practice & Photos (Livestock Arena).
Tickets are still available for Wednesday night’s performance by Chase Matthews with special guest Kidd G, and Thursday night’s show by Jake Owen with special guest Tyler Booth. Tickets for the concerts and other grandstand performances are available at ETIX.com. For more information on the fair, go online to www.cattarauguscofair.com.
Results announced in Poultry Department judging:
SHOWMANSHIPSr. Showman 1st Place — Daniel Stang, 2nd Place – Hayden Kolb, 3rd Place – Lindsey Kolb, 4th Place – Tyyetta Herman.
Intermediate Showman — 1st Place – Khloe Duffy, 2nd Place – Jase Rublee, 3rd Place – Wyatt Shields, 4th Place – Blake Hill Jr.
Showman 1st Place – Garrett Hill, 2nd Place – Paisley Nelson, 3rd Place – Juleah Britton, 4th Place – Cody Hayes.
1st Year Sr. Showman — 1st Place – Allie Erhart, 2nd Place — Breanna Unruh, 3rd Place – Dennis Harrison.
1st Year Jr. Showman — 1st Place – Skylar Lockwood, 2nd Place – Colt Conklin, 3rd Place – Gabby Chapman, 4th Place – Paisley Rublee.
Grand Champion Market Poultry Showman — Daniel Stang, Reserve Champion Market Poultry Showman Hayden Kolb.
MARKETChicken Pair Grand Champion — Gabby Chapman, Reserve Grand Champion – Hayden Kolb, Highly Commendable – Mikayla Haskell, Commendable – Paisley Nelson.
Turkey Grand Champion — Ayden Shields, Reserve Grand Champion – Khloe Duffy, Highly Commendable – Trinity Herman, Commendable – Dennis Harrison.