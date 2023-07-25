ANGELICA — The town where history lives will come alive Aug. 5-6 for the 54th Annual Heritage Days Festival.
This year Heritage Days will feature everything made in Angelica — and one of the oldest things is the American House and Hotel. Historian David Haggstrom said the building is one of (if not the oldest) ongoing businesses in Allegany County. More than 200 years old, the building was constructed in 1805, the same year the town of Angelica was formed.
Due to a property dispute decades ago it had to be moved a few feet from its original site to its present location, 128 W. Main St., where it has long since become one of the focal points of the community. At one time it was known as the Jacobs and the Marion hotel. For the past 26 years the business has been owned and operated by Stephanie Coombes.
The area known as Angelica was first settled around 1802 at Angelica village. The town of Angelica was formed in 1805, before Allegany County was formed. Angelica is the oldest town in Allegany County.
The American House and Hotel is featured on this year’s Heritage Days t-shirt and other memorabilia. Haggstrom explained the image on the shirt is the result of a collaboration between the Jag Design class and students at Genesee Valley Central School through a competition sponsored and judged by the Booster Citizens. The image came from a vintage postcard and was not the first choice. However, because the first choice was copyrighted the group chose to use the American House and Hotel image from the postcard.
The t-shirt with the image on corn silk yellow or heather gray will be for sale at the Booster Citizens merchandise tent along with car window decals, pens, mugs, shelf sitters, posters, books and other souvenir items from Angelica.
New this year to Heritage Days is a program featuring Moses VanCampen, Revolutionary War soldier and frontiersman who was among the first settlers of Angelica. He worked as a surveyor for Phillip Church, the founder of Angelica, and helped lay out the planned community. He later served as a county treasurer, among other public offices.
Molly VanCampen Schen heard stories about her famous ancestor throughout her childhood. As an adult she sought more information and found unsettling details that painted a more complex picture of the man who ran an Iroquois gauntlet and survived.
She will give her Moses VanCampen program at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, in the Grange Hall, where Made in Angelica items will be on display throughout the weekend.
The weekend will actually kick off Friday evening, Aug. 4, with a 7 p.m. organ concert at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Park Circle. The organ has been completely refurbished over the last several months and the concert is the first time it will be played for the public.
The Booster Citizens and Angelica Tourism Trek have again partnered to create a self-guided walking/audio tour along West and East Main streets in the Park Circle area. You can access the tours on your smart phone by scanning a QR code.
The croquet tournament on the unique “roque” court has been a highlight of Heritage Days since the event began in 1969. This year’s competition has 13 two-person teams competing for the championship. Semifinals are set for Aug. 5 with the finals to take place Aug. 6 during the festival.
Throughout the weekend there will be a full lineup of live music on the Park Circle bandstand, starting at 11 a.m. Aug. 5 with Dave Mason and continuing with Warren Paul at 1 p.m. and Cultivator at 3 p.m.
On Aug. 6, Adam and Anton will play at noon and Triple Play will continue at 2 p.m.
As usual, Heritage Days will feature a large arts and crafts and antique market, a cornhole competition, wagon rides through the historic district; theme basket auction; and plenty of good food including a chicken barbecue Aug. 6.
The Colonial Rooms will be open in the Angelica Free Library where there are items belonging to village founders.
For more information, email angelicaboosters@gmail.com, call (585) 466-7930 or go to visitangelica.com.