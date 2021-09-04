New York
State Police
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:36 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 at the Fay Hollow Road overpass. Timothy P. Songin, 40, of Ischua, was identified as a driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY— A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:46 a.m. Thursday on State Route 19. Kelly M. Cassady, 61, of Wellsville, was identified as a driver. No information was provided on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR — Jesse E. Smyers, 31, of Richburg, was charged at 12:02 p.m. Thursday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:15 p.m. Thursday on State $oute 417 and Windfall Road. Chelsea M. Lyons, 31, of Olean, and Trey A. Jimerson, 20, of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- BELMONT — Josh A. Beman, 38, of Belfast, was charged at 1:23 p.m. with second-degree contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- ISCHUA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:55 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot on West Shore Road. Amber Stocum, 60, of Friendship, and William J. Torrence, 35, of Painted Post, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Bryce R. Tarbox, 23, of Olean, was charged at 3 p.m. Thursday with burglary, a class B felony. He was reported held.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:15 p.m. Aug. 21 on Route 6 near Sarwell Creek Road. Jack K. Morrison, 60, of Bradford, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ULYSSES TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:42 p.m. Monday on Horseshoe Road and State Route 49 W. Christopher G. Robbins, 49, of Coudersport, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CORYDON, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Route 59. Christopher M. Eyler, 57, of Bradford, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- KEATING, Pa.