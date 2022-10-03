Olean Police
- Friday, 8:42 p.m., one injury was reported in a one-vehicle accident on East State and Fulton streets when an unknown vehicle struck a 15-year-old Olean boy.
- Saturday, 12:38 a.m., Navonna N. Roat, 25, of Belfast, was arrested on an active bench warrant issued from Allegany County Court. Roat was turned over to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 3 p.m., Brian Johnson, 35, of Salamanca, charged with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, both class E felonies. Johnson was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 4:39 p.m., Anthony Bernardi, 24, of Salamanca was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. Bernardi was reported held.
- Sunday, 1:49 a.m., Tess Follman, 28, of Jamestown, was charged with disorderly conduct, a class A misdemeanor, and trespass, a violation. Follman was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- ISCHUA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:42 p.m. Friday on School Street and Yankee Hill Road. Jonah R. Hamburg, 26, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Alexa R. Knoxsah, 32, of Salamanca, was charged at 2:10 p.m. Friday, with first-degree robbery, a class B felony, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, both class D felonies. Knoxsah was reported held.{/span}
- NEW HUDSON — Paul G. Phillips, 35, of Cuba, was charged at 9:35 p.m. Friday, with resisting arrest and second-degree criminal contempt, both class A misdemeanors. Phillips was reported held.
- GENESEE — An unidentified 17-year-old Richburg youth was charged at 12:57 p.m. Saturday, with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The youth was released with an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:56 p.m. Friday on State Route 219 and Kill Buck Road. Noelle M. Ciccone, 20, of North Huntingdon, Pa. and Renee K. Olson, 36, of Little Valley, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- WETMORE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:40 p.m. Sept. 25 on Route 66 near Pennsylvania Avenue. The driver was not identified. One injury was reported.
- LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Ally Assalone, 23, of Saint Mary’s, was charged at 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 25, with driving while under the influence of drugs and found to be in possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia.