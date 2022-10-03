Police report image

Olean Police

  • Friday, 8:42 p.m., one injury was reported in a one-vehicle accident on East State and Fulton streets when an unknown vehicle struck a 15-year-old Olean boy.
  • Saturday, 12:38 a.m., Navonna N. Roat, 25, of Belfast, was arrested on an active bench warrant issued from Allegany County Court. Roat was turned over to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social