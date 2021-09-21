Olean Police
- Friday, 7:37 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident. A vehicle operated by Harley M. Harrison, 17, of Allegany, was in the eastbound lane of Interstate 86 when it attempted to merge into the left lane, striking a vehicle operated by Chelsea M. Quinn, 31, of Olean. Harrison was charged with move from lane unsafely, an infraction.
- Sunday, 6:42 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident. A vehicle operated by Daniel J. Worthington, 21, of Farmersville Station, was on West Green Street when it struck a vehicle operated by Joshua S. Rosel, 31, of Olean. Worthington was charged with move from lane unsafely, an infraction.
- Sunday, 7:44 a.m.
, no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident. A vehicle operated by Jordan J. Chung, 23, of Olean, was in the roundabout on North Union Street and Wayne Street, when it struck a vehicle operated by Paul L. Sungenis, 51, of Olean. Chung was charged with disobeying a traffic device, an infraction.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported
, Jonathon F. Kane, 45, of Belmont, was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, no time reported, Victoria L. Stormer, 50, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, no time reported, Jeremiah S. Pizarro, 29, of Wellsville was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
- Saturday, no time reported, Mikayla S. Perkins, 21, of Bolivar, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all class A misdemeanors, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor, and unlicensed operator, an infraction. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Tyler P. Conway, 25, of Randolph, was charged at 5:10 p.m. Friday with second-degree attempted burglary, a class C felony; third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony; and two counts of third-degree mischief, a class E felony. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $100,000 bail.
- SOUTH VALLEY — Matthew E. Hill, 34, of South Valley, was charged at 3:48 a.m. Sunday with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:46 p.m. Sunday on East River Road and East Hughes Street. Ayden J. Wilson, 20, of Warsaw, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Wesley D. Kindt, 54, of Olean, was charged at 11:13 p.m. with third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- COUDERSPORT, Pa.
— John Welsh, 79, of Coudersport, was charged at 5:18 p.m. Sept. 3 with driving under the influence and failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.