Cuba Police
- Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Luke D. Westfall, 35, of Delevan, was charged on a bench warrant. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
EAST OTTO
- — Jeffrey H. Horn, 56, of East Otto, was charged at 4:46 p.m. Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se; all unclassified misdemeanors; and refuse to take a breath test and unsafe lane change, both infractions.
SOUTH DAYTON —
- Christian Kahabka, 23, of South Dayton, was arrested at 11 a.m. Tuesday as a fugitive from justice on a warrant of arrest for transmission of material harmful to minors by electronic device or equipment issued from Pinellas County Court, Fla. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail for extradition.
- SALAMANCA — Nikol Stellabuto, 46, of Salamanca, was charged at 9 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor, following execution of a search warrant. His status was not reported.
- DAYTON
- hile under the influence of alcohol or drugs and operating a motor vehicle after having consumed alcohol per se, all unclassified misdemeanors; no signal and vehicle stopped on side of highway, traffic infractions. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- ALMA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:52 p.m. Sunday on Petrolia and Hog Brook roads. Erienne M. Cline, 29, of Alma, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:28 a.m. Wednesday on Route 19 and Tucker Hill Road. Jessica M. Tretter, 26, of West Clarksville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FILLMORE — Justin A. Freeman, 37, of Fillmore, was charged at 5:35 a.m. Wednesday with burglary, a class B felony; second-degree burglary, a class C felony; two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors. His status was not reported.
- LYNDON — Ronald J. Czerminski, 52, of Lyndon, was charged at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday on Railway Trail and Gile Hollow Road. An unidentified 14-year-old Bradford, Pa. boy was reported to be the driver. One injury was reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday on Route 16 and West Yorkshire Road. Christopher M. Hanson, 47, of Delevan, and Denise R. Sheeley, 52, Eden, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:34 p.m. Wednesday on Stady and Ashford Hollow roads. Brian K. McDaniel, 56, of Ashford, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:33 a.m. Thursday on County Road 16 and Dowd Road. Tracy L. George, 49, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- COUDERSPORT, Pa.