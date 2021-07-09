Police report image

Cuba Police

  • Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Luke D. Westfall, 35, of Delevan, was charged on a bench warrant. He was released with an appearance ticket.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office

EAST OTTO

  • — Jeffrey H. Horn, 56, of East Otto, was charged at 4:46 p.m. Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se; all unclassified misdemeanors; and refuse to take a breath test and unsafe lane change, both infractions.

SOUTH DAYTON

  • Christian Kahabka, 23, of South Dayton, was arrested at 11 a.m. Tuesday as a fugitive from justice on a warrant of arrest for transmission of material harmful to minors by electronic device or equipment issued from Pinellas County Court, Fla. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail for extradition.
  • SALAMANCA — Nikol Stellabuto, 46, of Salamanca, was charged at 9 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor, following execution of a search warrant. His status was not reported.
  • DAYTON

— Jacob Parkhurst, 24, of Conewango Valley, was charged at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle w

  • hile under the influence of alcohol or drugs and operating a motor vehicle after having consumed alcohol per se, all unclassified misdemeanors; no signal and vehicle stopped on side of highway, traffic infractions. He was released with an appearance ticket.

New York State Police

  • ALMA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:52 p.m. Sunday on Petrolia and Hog Brook roads. Erienne M. Cline, 29, of Alma, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:28 a.m. Wednesday on Route 19 and Tucker Hill Road. Jessica M. Tretter, 26, of West Clarksville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • FILLMORE — Justin A. Freeman, 37, of Fillmore, was charged at 5:35 a.m. Wednesday with burglary, a class B felony; second-degree burglary, a class C felony; two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors. His status was not reported.
  • LYNDON — Ronald J. Czerminski, 52, of Lyndon, was charged at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
  • HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday on Railway Trail and Gile Hollow Road. An unidentified 14-year-old Bradford, Pa. boy was reported to be the driver. One injury was reported.
  • YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday on Route 16 and West Yorkshire Road. Christopher M. Hanson, 47, of Delevan, and Denise R. Sheeley, 52, Eden, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
  • ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:34 p.m. Wednesday on Stady and Ashford Hollow roads. Brian K. McDaniel, 56, of Ashford, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
  • WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:33 a.m. Thursday on County Road 16 and Dowd Road. Tracy L. George, 49, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

Pennsylvania State Police

  • COUDERSPORT, Pa.

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:26 a.m. Monday on Route 6 W. Shane Blake, 45, of North Bingham, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

