Olean Police
- Thursday, 1:09 p.m., two injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Main Street. A vehicle operated by Shane M. Burke, 20, of Olean, failed to yield when turning on Main Street from Front Street, striking a vehicle operated by Pamela C. McFall, 48, of Smethport, Pa. Burke was charged with failure to yield, an infraction.
- Friday, 2:41 p.m., Michelle L. Noll, 45, o Brittno, Mich., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 8:47 a.m., Brett Williams, 24, of Steamburg, was charged on an arrest warrant from Olean City Court for aggravated family offense and disobeying a court mandate. He is currently being held at Cattaraugus County Jail.
- Saturday, 9:17 a.m., Tracie Brown, 53, of Salamanca, was charged on an arrest warrant for failure to obey court mandate. She was released on an appearance ticket and due to appear in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 8:20 p.m., Bethanie Clark, 42, of Randolph, was charged on an arrest warrant. She was released after posting bail and due to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Bethanie T. Clark, 39, of Randolph, was charged at about 6:50 p.m. Friday on a bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. She was taken to Salamanca Police Department for processing.
New York
State Police
- GREAT VALLEY — Jackson R. John, 27, of Great Valley, was charged at 6:40 p.m. Sept. 5 with driving while intoxicated and driving while under the influence combined with drugs/alcohol, both unclassified misdemeanors, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — An unidentified 17-year-old Machias boy was charged at 10:40 a.m. Sept. 10 with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — Dustin J. Gebauer, 31, of Machias, was charged at 10 a.m. Friday with assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon, a class B felony, and fourth-degree crimina possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held.
- SCIO — Ricky C. Deming, 29, of Scio, was charged at 1:02 p.m. Friday with second-degree menacing and acting in a manner injurious to a child, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:31 p.m. Friday on State Highway 219 and State Route 417. Kristina R. Abers, 39, of Bradford, Pa. and Greg W. Davis, 60, of Cuba, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — Joshua W. Smith, 21, of Wellsville, was charged at 3:11 p.m. Friday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony. He was reported held.
- ALMA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:59 p.m. Friday on Alma Hill Road and County Road 38. Amanda M. White, 33, of Whitesville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:28 p.m. Friday on Bishopville and Pennsylvania Hill roads. Norma J. Wilkins, 80, of Arkport, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Michael C. Walters, 29, of Limestone, was charged at 1:47 a.m. Saturday with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- FILLMORE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:54 a.m. Saturday on South Genesee Street and Route 19. Rickey B. Hatch, 62, of Fillmore and John F. Cummings, 53, of Cheektowaga were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — Jason M. Caplinger, 36, of Newark, was charged at 9:47 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated with two prior convictions, a class D felony; first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and first-degree aggravated driving while intoxicated with child, both class E felonies; two counts of second-degree criminal contempt, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, and use of other vehicle without interlock device, all class A misdemeanors. He was reported held.
- PORTVILLE — Jacob D. Mascho, 27, of Hinsdale, was charged at 10:41 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ISCHUA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:31 p.m. Saturday on Kevin L. Hall, 35, of Grand Island and Timothy A. Peterson, 52, of Wilcox, Pa. were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:42 p.m. Saturday on South Maple Valley and Canada Hill roads. Christopher M. Termer, 29, of Machias, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.