Olean Police
- Saturday, 4:55 p.m., James D. Beaton, 51, of Bolivar, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor.
New York
State Police
- BELFAST — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:33 a.m. Sept. 13 on Route 19 and Furness Street. Daniel B. Smith, 55, of Bergen, and Charles J. Kron, 59, of Fillmore, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:26 p.m. Friday on Route 16 and Elton Road. Nathan J. Agosti, 20, and Gail M. Krysa, 66, both of Machias, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Danielle E. Wilcox, 30, of Hinsdale, was charged at 8:53 p.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- WEST ALMOND — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:29 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 and County Route 2. Ernest E. Starr, 71, of Dayton, Ohio, and Vianca M. Gonzalez, 30, of Holyoke, Mass., were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Dylan P. Haynes, 29, of Delevan, was charged at 2:01 a.m. Saturday with criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony, and driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CUBA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 at the Friendship exit. Turinayo Ndererimana, 25, of Cleveland, Ohio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:14 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 19 and Hess Road. Gary P. Chamberlain, 69, of Sandusky, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:39 a.m. Saturday on State Route 19 and County Road 31A. Jessica L. Randall, 34, of Bolivar and an unidentified 18-year-old Angelica man, were reported to be the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Patrick J. Schmitt, 32, of Salamanca, was charged at 12:15 p.m. Saturday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:41 p.m. Saturday on East Main and North Sixth streets. Harrison J. Davis, 19, of Hamburg, and Todd A. Tilly, 61, of Olean, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — Korey J. McKinsey, 38, of Rochester, was charged at 2:52 p.m. Saturday with third-degree fleeing officer in a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and reckless driving, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released on his own recognizance.
- WIRT — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday on Pleasant Valley Road and County Road 8. Deacon M. Phearsforf, 19, of Bolivar was reported to be the driver. No information was provided on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- DELEVAN — Jacob A. Link, 30, of Salamanca, was charged at 11:04 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:33 a.m. Sunday on Route 242 and Maple Road. Michael M. Link, 28, of Salamanca, was reported to be the driver. Two injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday on Route 6 and North Brooklynside Road. Donovan L. Raymond, 50, and William L. Gross, 55, both of Smethport, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa.
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:57 a.m. Friday on Route 59 east of Pine Run Road. Amy L. Boyer, 34, of Smethport, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.