Olean Police
- Friday, 6:16 p.m., one injury was reported in a one-vehicle accident when a vehicle operated by Harlee R. Howard, 18, of Olean, left the road and struck a mailbox. She was charged with driving while intoxicated, a class A misdemeanor and traffic infractions/violations. Her status was not reported.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time reported, Samantha L. Billings, 29, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, after an incident at Tops Market in Wellsville. She was released with an appearance ticket for Wellsville Village Court on Feb. 23, 2021.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- GREAT VALLEY — Lamarr Spruce, 47, of Great Valley, was charged at 3 a.m., Dec. 22, with first-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, a violation. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $5,000 bail.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — Lawrence D. Cook, 41, of Olean, was charged at 5:20 p.m. Sunday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:26 p.m. Sunday on McKinstry and Block roads. Emily R. Robinson, 41, of Springville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:07 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86. Thomas G. Wittman, 28, of St. Mary’s, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.