Olean Police
- Monday, 8:55 p.m., Freddie C. Carabjal, 29, of Olean, was charged with third-degree assault, resisting arrest and acting in a manner injurious to a child, all class A misdemeanors. He was reported held.
- Tuesday, 7:28 a.m., Lennox B. Wilson, 28, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 9:27 a.m., David J. Nicola, 40, of Olean, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
New York
State Police
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:51 a.m. Monday on County Road 9 and Morgan Hill Road. Nickie N. Burdick, 32, of Batavia, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:01 a.m. Monday on Route 446. Walter E. Thagard, 54, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — An unidentified 17-year-old Freedom boy was charged at 6 p.m. Monday with second-degree sex abuse, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawfully dealing with a child, all class A misdemeanors. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:13 p.m. Monday on Gooseneck and McKinstry roads. Alivia R. Torpey, 20, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — Scott M. Lanphier, 33, of Wellsville, was charged at 6:42 p.m. Monday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:47 p.m. Monday on Smith Hollow and Madison Hill roads. Hallie W. Saxton, 22, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:35 a.m. Tuesday on State Highway 240 and Beech Tree Road. Charles T. Roesch, 63, of East Aurora, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.