Police report image

Olean Police

  • Monday, 8:55 p.m., Freddie C. Carabjal, 29, of Olean, was charged with third-degree assault, resisting arrest and acting in a manner injurious to a child, all class A misdemeanors. He was reported held.
  • Tuesday, 7:28 a.m., Lennox B. Wilson, 28, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
  • Tuesday, 9:27 a.m., David J. Nicola, 40, of Olean, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.

New York

State Police

  • SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:51 a.m. Monday on County Road 9 and Morgan Hill Road. Nickie N. Burdick, 32, of Batavia, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:01 a.m. Monday on Route 446. Walter E. Thagard, 54, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • FREEDOM — An unidentified 17-year-old Freedom boy was charged at 6 p.m. Monday with second-degree sex abuse, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawfully dealing with a child, all class A misdemeanors. He was issued an appearance ticket.
  • YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:13 p.m. Monday on Gooseneck and McKinstry roads. Alivia R. Torpey, 20, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • SCIO — Scott M. Lanphier, 33, of Wellsville, was charged at 6:42 p.m. Monday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
  • WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:47 p.m. Monday on Smith Hollow and Madison Hill roads. Hallie W. Saxton, 22, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • ASHFORD

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:35 a.m. Tuesday on State Highway 240 and Beech Tree Road. Charles T. Roesch, 63, of East Aurora, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Loading...
Loading...