Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 7:57 p.m., Christopher Sherr, 25, of Salamanca, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. He was held pending arraignment.
New York
State Police
- CUBA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:16 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 at the Cuba exit. Mackenzie L. Crowner, 20 of Portville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — Scott D. Vaughn, 35, of Hinsdale, was charged at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, with false written statement and third-degree false reporting an incident, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:47 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 19 and County Route 49. Michael A. Hamer, 21, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:29 a.m. Thursday on Main and Canacadea Streets. Darrell S. Towsley, 53, of Canisteo, and James E. Oyer, 52, of Hornell, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Ashley M. Wesley, 35, of Delevan, was charged at 3 p.m. Thursday with driving while ability impaired by drugs with prior conviction in 10 years, a class E felony. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- WIRT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:32 p.m. Thursday on Route 275 and County Route 8. Linda A. Howe, 77, of Penn Yan, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:24 p.m. Thursday on County Road 26 and Van Allen Road. Todd M. Sortore, 33, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:56 p.m. Thursday on Route 19 and Oramel Hill Road. Heather A. Heverly, 30, of Killington,Vt., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:56 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 at ramp. Jiachir Chiu, 38, of Amherst, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE